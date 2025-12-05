There will be a scheduled traffic diversion on the Nsawam-bound lane for the Ofankor-Nsawam project on December 6

The Ofankor-Nsawam road project is envisioned to ease traffic congestion and boost economic activities

Work on the road linking Ofankor to Nsawam, part of the Accra–Kumasi road, is being carried out by Maripoma Enterprise Limited

The contractor for the Ofankor–Nsawam rehabilitation project has announced a scheduled traffic diversion on the Nsawam-bound lane from Achimota Neoplan to Pokuase.

The diversion will take effect from 10:00 p.m. on Saturday, 6 December 2025, and end at 10:00 a.m. on Sunday, 7 December 2025.

The contractor for the Ofankor–Nsawam rehabilitation project announces a scheduled diversion on the Nsawam-bound lane from Achimota Neoplan to Pokuase.

According to the contractor, the temporary closure is to allow asphalt works on a section of the main Ofankor–White House stretch.

The diversion forms part of the ongoing Ofankor–Nsawam Dual Carriageway Rehabilitation Project, which is expected to improve safety and ease traffic flow along the corridor.

During the 12 hours, all Nsawam-bound vehicles will be redirected onto the service road from Achimota Neoplan to Pokuase.

“Road users are therefore encouraged to follow the traffic direction signs and comply with instructions from traffic management personnel who will be deployed to the area,” the statement added.

About the Ofankor to Nsawam road project

Work on the 33.4-kilometre international road linking Ofankor to Nsawam, part of the Accra–Kumasi road, is being carried out by Maripoma Enterprise Limited.

The $346.5 million project commenced in July 2022 and was initially expected to be completed in 2024.

It was granted an extension to May 2025. However, the contractor is no longer on site, and work has come to a halt.

When completed, the road is expected to ease traffic congestion on the Accra-Nsawam route and boost socio-economic activities.

GH¢809 million has been paid to the contractor as of August 4, 2025.

The road has been notorious for traffic disruptions. Earlier in the year, the Amasaman-Medie section of the Ofankor-Nsawam road was blocked for more than 15 hours over two days, leaving thousands of commuters stranded.

The Pokuase-Nsawam road is in a sorry state because of delays in construction work. Source: Ghanaian Times

Government aims to build 5,000km of roads

YEN.com.gh reported that the Minister for Roads and Highways in Ghana, Kwame Governs Agbodza, said the government plans to construct 5,000km of roads in over 160 districts across the country, where studies show the existence of impassable roads.

This forms part of efforts by the government to open up the country for trade and investment.

Speaking at the Government Accountability Series on July 30, 2025, Agbodza also confirmed that the Ministry of Finance had issued commitment authorisations for the construction of some road projects under the ruling National Democratic Congress' Big Push Programme.

Source: YEN.com.gh