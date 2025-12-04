President John Dramani Mahama has handed over 40 newly procured armoured vehicles to the Ghana Police Service in Accra

The presentation, held at the police headquarters, forms part of efforts to boost the operational capacity of the service nationwide

A video of Mahama personally driving one of the vehicles excited officers and triggered social media reactions from Ghanaians

President John Dramani Mahama has presented 40 new armoured vehicles to the Ghana Police Service.

The presentation took place on Thursday, December 4, 2025, at the headquarters of the Ghana Police Service in Accra.

President John Mahama shows his driving skills as he hands over 40 armoured vehicles to the Ghana Police Service

Speaking during the handing-over ceremony, President Mahama said that the purchase of the new armoured vehicles is part of his administration's retooling efforts to strengthen the operational capacity of the Ghana Police Service and enhance public safety across the country.

In a video of the handing-over ceremony circulating on social media, President Mahama was captured driving one of the armoured cars to the excitement of the police officers, government officials, and guests present at the event.

Receiving the vehicles on behalf of the service, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Christian Tetteh Yohunu, said they would be put to good use.

“We wish to sincerely express our profound gratitude to the government for thinking about us and prioritising our welfare. Our assurance to you is that the vehicles will be well-maintained and strategically deployed to achieve the intended objectives,” he said.

The IGP also emphasised that the new vehicles would significantly enhance the service’s ability to respond to emergencies, secure communities, and maintain law and order.

He further urged officers to use the assets responsibly and continue their mission of protecting life and property across the country.

Ghanaians react to President Mahama's driving skills

Ghanaians on social media have reacted to the video of President Mahama driving one of the newly procured armoured vehicles.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions below.:

@Abena Gbagbo said:

"Finally the right person behind the steering wheel and not the baby crying “monfa steer nu maami,”

@Sissala Showbiz Anas also said:

"If it was somebody he won’t be able to c in front talkless of moving the car."

@Kwame Van-Ess commented:

"I know they will say NPP ordered it and it arrived at NDC's time."

@Piesie Kojo Isaac Shaggy also commented:

"This one knows how to handle the steer already, not the one shouting monfa steer no mma me,"

@Ishmael Wormadey wrote:

"President Mahama for test the weapon at the top too small erh. At the NPP headquarters . Ur u say am not thinking straight."

Finance Minister, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, announces the government's decision to buy four new military aircraft after the helicopter crash that claimed Dr Omane Boamah and others' lives.

