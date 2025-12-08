Ghana has initiated processes to deploy its contingent to the ECOWAS Standby Force mission in Benin, following an attempted coup d’état in the country.

Joy News reported that the move aligns with directives issued by the Chair of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government for the immediate deployment of elements of the ECOWAS Standby Force to Cotonou.

ECOWAS noted that the regional force will comprise troops from Nigeria, Sierra Leone, Côte d’Ivoire, and Ghana.

According to the communiqué issued in Abuja on December 7, 2025, the mission is mandated to support the Government and the Republican Army of Benin in preserving constitutional order and safeguarding the country’s territorial integrity.

Joy News also reported that Ghana is already making arrangements to contribute its quota of personnel to the stabilisation mission.

The deployment may not exceed 100 Ghana Armed Forces personnel.

Earlier in September, ECOWAS announced plans to deploy 1,650 personnel from its Standby Force in 2026 as part of a renewed sub-regional counter-terrorism initiative.

Source: YEN.com.gh