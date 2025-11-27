The Mahama administration has condemned the military takeover in Guinea - Bissau and expressed grave concerns

The military takeover was announced by an army spokesperson, Diniz N'Tchama, on November 26, 2025

The army officers said they had ousted President Umaro Sissoco Embalo and suspended the electoral process

The Ghanaian government has condemned the military takeover in Guinea-Bissau, which ousted President Umaro Sissoco Embalo.

Accra said the coup threatens democratic governance in the West African nation.

Reuters reported that the military takeover was announced by a spokesperson, Diniz N'Tchama.

In a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the government said the coup was of profound concern because it disrupted the electoral process on November 23.

The junta also said it has shut borders and would enforce a curfew.

The government also said the overthrow undermined the democratic will of the people of Guinea-Bissau.

The election results were scheduled to be announced on November 27.

The government also urged all parties involved to use peaceful, transparent, and legally recognised avenues to resolve any electoral grievances.

Special concern was also raised for the ECOWAS Election Observation Mission currently stationed in Guinea-Bissau, with Ghana insisting that their safety and free movement must be guaranteed without delay.

Sections of the statement read:

"The Government of the Republic of Ghana strongly and unequivocally condemns the coup d'etat carried out by elements of the military in the Republic of Guinea-Bissau. This unconstitutional usurpation of authority represents a direct assault on democratic governance and disrupts the electoral process that followed the peaceful conduct of presidential and legislative elections on 23rd November, 2025.

The Government of Ghana views this development with profound concern and expresses deep dissatisfaction at the brazen attempt to overturn the will of the people of Guinea-Bissau. The action has dangerously interrupted the democratic trajectory of the nation and obstructed the anticipated announcement of the election results scheduled for 27th November, 2025.

Ghana calls for the immediate restoration of constitutional order in Guinea-Bissau and urges all actors to respect the democratic process. Any grievances arising from the elections must be addressed solely through peaceful, transparent, and legally recognised mechanisms.

The Government of Ghana further demands that the security and fundamental rights of all citizens and foreign nationals be safeguarded. Particular emphasis is placed on the protection of officials of the ECOWAS Election Observation Mission currently deployed in Guinea-Bissau, whose safety and secure passage must be guaranteed without delay."

Akufo-Addo condemns coups

Back in 2023, then-President Akufo-Addo condemned coups in the West African subregion shortly after the Niger coup.

Speaking at Liberia's 147th Independence Day celebrations, Akufo-Addo said ECOWAS needed to fight together to end coups in the subregion.

He held that fighting unconstitutional takeovers of governments in the region would be the surest way to banish rampant poverty.

