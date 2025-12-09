Four students have been arrested after violent disturbances at Wa Technical Institute in the Upper West Region

The riots on November 23 led to significant damage to the school's property, including vehicles and windows

The chaos was sparked by attempted disciplinary measures after the school tried to enforce certain regulations

The Upper West Regional Police Commander, DCOP Francis Yiribaare, told Citi News it was an incident of serious misconduct.

According to him, the chaos began when some students resisted internal disciplinary measures after a routine enforcement of school regulations on unauthorised uniforms and mobile phones.

The situation quickly turned violent, with some students vandalising school property.

Six vehicles on the compound were damaged, and window panes at the administration block and multi-purpose hall were destroyed during the incident that initially occurred on November 23.

Yiribaare said the police arrived promptly after receiving reports of the unrest.

He further revealed that the police are investigating the school’s domestic bursar after several food items belonging to the institution were reportedly found in her possession.

The case, he noted, would be sent to court if she is found culpable.

Providing an update on a separate incident on December 5 at Saawie, he said officers responding to a complaint were allegedly attacked and disarmed by some youth.

Police reinforcements later arrested nine suspects. Seven have since been arraigned, while two were released after interrogation.

