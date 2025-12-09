Ghana Tourism Authority announced that police are looking into the alleged kidnapping and extortion of an American tourist

The Authority released a statement that also assured that Ghana remains a safe destination for visitors

The statement was in response to viral claims that some police officers extorted $400 from an American tourist

The Ghana Tourism Authority has said police are investigating reports that an American visiting Ghana was kidnapped and extorted by individuals said to be police officers.

The authority said both the Ghana Police Service and the Cyber Security Authority are treating the case with urgency and will provide updates upon completion of their work.

Source: Getty Images

The American victim was visiting Ghana for Detty December and went viral after alleging that police officers in uniform took about $400 from her.

The authority in a statement further reassured tourists and the general public that Ghana continues to be a safe and reliable destination.

“Ghana remains open, secure, and welcoming. Visitors should have full confidence in their safety."

The Ghana Tourism Authority also advised visitors seeking assistance or information to contact the Authority on 0579579019 or 030 700 7100, or via WhatsApp at 0546352240.

