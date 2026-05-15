Madam Nafisah Adama, a beloved nurse at the Kusali CHPS Compound in the Sissala West District, died in a motor accident on May 12

The tragedy occurred while the nurse was returning from the Gwollu Health Centre, where she had gone to collect essential medicines

She reportedly collided with a tricycle (Aboboyaa), leading to fatal injuries that have plunged the Upper West Region’s health community into mourning

More details have emerged of how a 32-year-old nurse, Nafisa Adama, lost her life in a motorcycle accident while transporting medical supplies from Gwollu to Kusali in the Sissala West District.

Adama was returning home after collecting medical logistics from the district capital.

Sissala West is mourning the death of Nafisa Adama in a motorcycle crash. Credit: GNA

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The Sissala West District Health Information Officer, Rauf Bawa Basugu, told GNA that strong winds and heavy rainfall contributed to the crash.

The storm began midway through her journey, leading to a head-on collision with a motor tricycle.

Basugu said the tricycle rider reportedly lost control while attempting to navigate the worsening weather conditions leading to the crash.

She sustained severe injuries and was rushed for emergency medical attention, but was pronounced dead about an hour later.

Adama was a mother of two who had gotten married just two weeks ago.

She was posted to Gwollu in 2023 before later being transferred to Kusali, where she served as the only health professional attending to the healthcare needs of the community until her death.

Recent Ghanaian nurse deaths

In February, Ghanaians living in the UK are mourned the death of their colleague, Richmond Mensah, who reportedly passed away in his sleep.

The 33-year-old nurse, who lived and worked in Liverpool, is said to have decided to take a short nap as he counted down the hours until his next shift began.

Tragically, Mensah was reportedly found unresponsive, having apparently passed away in his sleep.

Richmond is survived by his young wife and their 14-month-old baby, leaving family, friends and members of the Ghanaian community in mourning.

Ghanaian nurse Richmond Mensah is found dead in the United Kingdom while preparing for his upcoming work shift. Photo credit: Richmond Mensah/Facebook, @GettyImages

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The nurse's untimely passing has also reignited conversations about the pressures faced by many Ghanaians living abroad, particularly healthcare workers.

Such workers are known to take on demanding schedules in pursuit of financial stability and support for loved ones back home.

Another Ghanaian nurse passed away in UK

The tragic passing of Richmond Mensah brings to memory yet another Ghanaian nurse who passed away at his residence in Southend in the United Kingdom.

Samuel Acquah worked as a theatre nurse at the Southend University Hospital.

After failing to report to work for a couple of days, his friends decided to check on him at his rented space, only for them to find him dead in his bed.

Ghanaian midwife in Ireland found dead

YEN.com.gh reported on tributes for a Ghanaian midwife in Ireland, Grace Aseidua Benyin, whose body was found in December 2025 after she had gone missing for a month.

Benyin had been reported missing from Clonmel in Co Tipperary. She was described as a woman of deep compassion, strength, and selflessness.

Source: YEN.com.gh