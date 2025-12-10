The final funeral rites for Dr Edward Omane Boamah, the former Minister for Defence, will take place on December 13, following his death in the August 6 helicopter crash.

A public announcement from the presidency said the ceremony will be held at 12:00 noon at Jackson’s Park in Koforidua.

Family, government officials, party executives, and the public are expected to attend the ceremony.

Boamah died in the August 6, 2025, military helicopter crash that was caused by bad weather, according to a probe.

The August 6 helicopter crash in the Adansi Akrofuom District killed eight people, including two ministers.

The helicopter the officials were travelling in crashed into a dense forest as it was flying from Accra to Obuasi for the launch of the Responsible Cooperative Mining and Skills Development Programme.

About Omane Boamah

Boamah attended Koforidua Experimental Basic School and later studied at Pope John Senior High School and Junior Seminary from 1989 to 1996.

He earned his medical degree from the University of Ghana in March 2006. He also pursued an additional clinical elective at the Washington University School of Medicine.

He later completed a Master’s in Health Policy, Planning, and Financing at the London School of Economics and the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine in 2018.

He served at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, Bob Freeman Clinic, and the 37 Military Hospital from 2006 to 2008.

He was appointed Deputy Minister of Environment, Science and Technology in 2009 and then also led the Ministry of Communications from 2013.

From 2014 to 2017, he also served as the Presidential Spokesperson after the Communications and Information Ministries were merged.

Who else died in the August 6 crash?

Environment Minister Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed was also killed when the helicopter they were travelling in went down in the Adansi Akrofuom district.

The memorial for the eight people who died in the August 6 helicopter crash.

The other civilians who died in the crash were former Obuasi East parliamentary candidate Samuel Aboagye, Deputy National Security Coordinator Limuna Muniru and National Democratic Congress (NDC) Vice Chairman Dr Samuel Sarpong.

The army personnel who died in the crash were Sergeant Ernest Addo Mensah, Squadron Leader Peter Bafemi Anala and Flying Officer Manin Twum-Ampadu.

