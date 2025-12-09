“No Third Term, Mahama! We Want Peace, Mahama": Minority MPs Chants in Parliament
- Minority MPs have strongly opposed calls for former President John Mahama to seek a third term
- The New Patriotic Party (NPP) MPs, led by Alexander Afenyo-Markin, staged a protest in Parliament
- In a video shared by Joy News, they were heard chanting, "No third term, Mahama! We want peace, Mahama"
The Minority in Parliament has protested against calls for President John Dramani Mahama to seek a third-term bid after the expiration of his constitutionally mandated presidential term limit.
Led by the Minority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, Members of Parliament from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) chanted various songs to drum home their concerns.
In a video shared on Facebook by Joy News, the NPP MPs were heard chanting loudly, "No third term, Mahama! We want peace, Mahama."
Calls for Mahama's third-term bid intensifies
After securing his second-term presidential bid in 2024, President Mahama will not be constitutionally eligible to contest in the 2028 elections.
This means that the ruling NDC will have to head to the polls to elect a new presidential candidate for the forthcoming elections.
As a result, several bigwigs of the party have begun lacing their boots and giving subtle hints of their intention to succeed President Mahama.
However, due to the performance of his administration so far, some Ghanaians, including members of the NDC and traditional leaders such as Nana Boadi Amponim Obo-dade III, are calling for an amendment in the Ghanaian constitution to allow President Mahama to contest for a third term.
Watch the video of the Minorty MPs protect in Parliament below:
Source: YEN.com.gh
