The Cyber Security Authority (CSA), in a joint operation with National Security operatives, has arrested 32 Nigerian nationals at Tuba in Kasoa over alleged involvement in cybercrime activities.

32 Nigerian Nationals Arrested in Kasoa for Suspected Romance Scams and Cybercrime

The security operatives carried out the arrests in an operation conducted early in the morning on Saturday, December 13, 2025. The suspects are accused of being involved in romance scams and operating a cybercrime hub.

According to reports, the Cyber Security Authority (CSA) and National Security operatives seized 31 laptops and 15 mobile phones during their raid at the suspects' hideout in Tuba.

The seized items are suspected to be among the tools used by the suspects to perpetrate their alleged crimes.

The suspects are reportedly currently in police custody and assisting investigators, while the seized devices have been sent for forensic examination to support ongoing investigations.

According to the CSA, the operation formed part of its broader, sustained campaign to disrupt cybercrime networks and protect Ghana’s digital ecosystem.

Sam George reacts to the arrests

In a statement he released on Facebook, the Minister for Communication, Digital Technology, and Innovation, Samuel Nartey George, commended the Cyber Security Authority for the arrests of the 32 individuals.

He noted that the arrests were part of the continuous efforts to clamp down on cybercrime activities in Ghana.

Sam George noted that his ministry would support the Ghana Cyber Security in weeding out individuals engaging in cybercrime.

He wrote:

"Kudos to the team at the Cyber Security Authority Ghana once again. This dawn, another massive blow has been struck against cybercrime in Ghana."

"A joint operation between the Authority and National Security resulted in the arrest of 32 Nigerians operating a romance scam syndicate in Kasoa Tuba."

"We will continue to support the Authority in its efforts to do more as we make Ghana an unattractive destination for cybercrimes. For God and Country."

