"Ken Ofori-Atta's Extradition is Not a Witch Hunt": FBI Gives Ghana the Go-Ahead

The Government of Ghana's efforts to investigate former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta have received backing from the United States Department of Justice and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

According to a report by JoyNews, a source close to the matter indicated that the agencies have deemed the investigation legitimate, dismissing claims of political witch-hunting.

The US State Department and the FBI give their commitment to Ghana in its quest to have Ken Ofori-Atta, the former Finance Minister, extradited.

Source: Getty Images

Media reports further indicated that a source at the United States Embassy in Accra said the FBI was satisfied that the investigation into Ken Ofori-Atta’s tenure as Finance Minister was genuine and not politically motivated.

This development is expected to pave the way for the former Finance Minister to face scrutiny for his actions while in office.

The former Finance Minister may face questions about his stewardship of Ghana's economy during the Nana Akufo-Addo-led administration.

The investigation could lead to accountability for any alleged wrongdoing.

Ofori-Atta declared wanted by OSP, EOCO, NIB

Ken Ofori-Atta is facing further legal troubles, with the Office of the Special Prosecutor, Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) and the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB) declaring him wanted.

Joy News reported that the state agencies have launched separate, active investigations into Ofori-Atta’s financial dealings during his tenure as Ghana's Minister of Finance.

The former minister is currently under intense scrutiny by the Office of the Special Prosecutor, which declared him a wanted man on June 2, 2025, and issued a Red Notice for his arrest.

Ken Ofori-Atta's family says he has undergone successful surgery for prostate cancer at the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota, US.

Source: Getty Images

Ofori-Atta is being investigated under the special prosecutor for five cases, including contractual arrangements between Strategic Mobilisation Ghana Limited and the Ghana Revenue Authority, as well as procurement processes and financial transactions linked to the National Cathedral project.

Deputy Attorney General, Justice Srem-Sai, informed Joy News that the government has begun the process of seeking Ofori-Atta’s extradition, as he is currently in the US for medical reasons.

Srem-Sai also clarified that the Attorney General's Office is overseeing the coordination of extradition efforts with foreign governments.

"We make a formal application to the law enforcement agency in that country. They will place him under arrest, and he will go through extradition proceedings," Srem-Sai said.

Ofori-Atta's family accuses OSP

The family of the former Finance Minister has accused the Office of the Special Prosecutor of pursuing a biased agenda against the former appointee of Nana Akufo-Addo.

They communicated that they have formally petitioned both the National Central Bureau and the Commission for the Control of INTERPOL’s Files (CCF) to have the Red Notice revoked immediately.

Additionally, the family asserted that the warrant issued for Ofori-Atta on February 11 was obtained under questionable circumstances, without an accompanying affidavit.

Ofori-Atta undergoes cancer surgery

YEN.com.gh reported earlier that former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta's wife said his surgery for prostate cancer had been successful.

Professor Angela Ofori-Atta disclosed in a statement that the surgery had lasted over four hours.

Ofori-Atta was in the US amid efforts by the Office of the Special Prosecutor to extradite him to Ghana.

