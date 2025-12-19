Three people have been arrested for impersonating the Speaker of Parliament and the Inspector General of Police (IGP).

The Cyber Vetting and Enforcement Team arrested effected the arrest

Cyber Vetting team arrests people for impersonating the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, and the Inspector General of Police, Christian Yohuno. Credit: Parliament of Ghana/Ghana Police Service

Source: Facebook

The suspects have been named as Gideon Awudi, 25; Edem Soku, 33 and Judith Soku, 31.

They are said to have impersonated the personalities on social media to defraud unsuspecting victims.

Graphic Online reported that a police report said the suspects were also involved in mobile money fraud, credit card fraud, airtime sale fraud, and online sales fraud on various social media platforms.

They were arrested at Sogakope and Dabala in the Volta Region after a sustained intelligence-led operation within Sogakope, Dzodze and Penyi areas of the Volta Region.

They are currently in custody, assisting with investigations.

Source: YEN.com.gh