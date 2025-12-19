Online News Portal of the Year National communications award Finalist in best audience engagement

Three People Nabbed After Impersonating Speaker Bagbin, IGP Yohuno for Online Fraud
Ghana

by  Delali Adogla-Bessa
1 min read

Three people have been arrested for impersonating the Speaker of Parliament and the Inspector General of Police (IGP).

The Cyber Vetting and Enforcement Team arrested effected the arrest

The suspects have been named as Gideon Awudi, 25; Edem Soku, 33 and Judith Soku, 31.

They are said to have impersonated the personalities on social media to defraud unsuspecting victims.

Graphic Online reported that a police report said the suspects were also involved in mobile money fraud, credit card fraud, airtime sale fraud, and online sales fraud on various social media platforms.

They were arrested at Sogakope and Dabala in the Volta Region after a sustained intelligence-led operation within Sogakope, Dzodze and Penyi areas of the Volta Region.

They are currently in custody, assisting with investigations.

