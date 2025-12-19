Three People Nabbed After Impersonating Speaker Bagbin, IGP Yohuno for Online Fraud
Three people have been arrested for impersonating the Speaker of Parliament and the Inspector General of Police (IGP).
The Cyber Vetting and Enforcement Team arrested effected the arrest
The suspects have been named as Gideon Awudi, 25; Edem Soku, 33 and Judith Soku, 31.
They are said to have impersonated the personalities on social media to defraud unsuspecting victims.
Graphic Online reported that a police report said the suspects were also involved in mobile money fraud, credit card fraud, airtime sale fraud, and online sales fraud on various social media platforms.
CHECK OUT: Your Opinion Matters — Tell Us How Yen Can Improve and Win Access To The Copywriting Course for Free.
They were arrested at Sogakope and Dabala in the Volta Region after a sustained intelligence-led operation within Sogakope, Dzodze and Penyi areas of the Volta Region.
They are currently in custody, assisting with investigations.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Delali Adogla-Bessa (Head of Current Affairs and Politics Desk) Delali Adogla-Bessa is a Current Affairs Editor with YEN.com.gh. Delali previously worked as a freelance journalist in Ghana and has over seven years of experience in media, primarily with Citi FM, Equal Times, Ubuntu Times. Delali also volunteers with the Ghana Institute of Language Literacy and Bible Translation, where he documents efforts to preserve local languages. He graduated from the University of Ghana in 2014 with a BA in Information Studies. Email: delali.adogla-bessa@yen.com.gh.