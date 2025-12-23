President John Mahama used his Christmas message to reaffirm his administration’s commitment to his reset agenda.

Mahama reiterated that the reset agenda is the central framework for economic recovery, inclusive growth, and national renewal.

President John Mahama affirms commitment to his reset agenda in Christmas message

Reflecting on his first Christmas since returning to office, President Mahama expressed gratitude to Ghanaians for the confidence reposed in his leadership.

“This is my first Christmas with you, as your come-back President, and I am filled with gratitude for the trust you have placed in my government."

At the heart of the President’s message was his government’s determination to confront Ghana’s economic challenges and create opportunities for all citizens under the #ResettingGhana agenda.

“We are committed to the #ResettingGhana Agenda to position Ghana on a path of inclusive growth, job creation, accountability, and prosperity,” President Mahama declared.

He explained that resetting Ghana would require collective effort, unity, and resilience, stressing that rebuilding the economy cannot be achieved in isolation.

The President reiterated his administration’s resolve to complete stalled infrastructure projects inherited from previous governments, describing them as critical to equitable and sustainable development. These include road networks, energy projects, hospitals, and schools.

“We will work, together, tirelessly to revive our economy, complete stalled projects, expand our infrastructure, and build a Ghana that works for every citizen,” he affirmed.

President Mahama urged Ghanaians to draw inspiration from the spirit of Christmas, describing the season as a moment for reflection, renewal, and shared purpose.

“Christmas is a time of reflection, of togetherness, and of renewal,” he said, adding, “Let us, in this season, remember that despite the challenges we face, we can always find strength in each other and in the hope that a better tomorrow is possible.”

He encouraged citizens to unite behind the #ResettingGhana agenda and remain committed to the collective task of national rebuilding.

“Let us draw inspiration from the hope that Christmas brings,” President Mahama said, urging Ghanaians to come together, work hard, and believe in the promise of a brighter future.

