Prophet Sampson Amoateng's prophecy about Nicolás Maduro's capture gained widespread recognition on social media after it was seemingly fulfilled

US President Trump announced the capture of Maduro and his wife during a Delta Force operation in the Venezuelan capital, Caracas, on January 3, 2026

Following the fulfilment of the prophecy, many Ghanaians on social media praised Pastor Amoateng and also expressed confidence in his visions

Ghanaian prophet Sampson Amoateng has received massive praise on social media after a prophecy he made about the Venezuelan President, Nicolás Maduro, appeared to come to pass.

Ghanaians praise Prophet Sampson Amoateng as his prophecy about Venezuela's president, Nicolás Maduro, appears to be fulfilled.

On Saturday, January 3, 2026, United States President Donald Trump announced that the country’s elite Delta Force unit had captured Venezuela’s president, Maduro, and his wife, Cilia Flores.

The American leader said that the duo was captured during a pre-dawn assault on Caracas and the surrounding regions that led to about 80 casualties.

The captured president and first lady reportedly were flown out of the South American country to New York, where they have been placed on trial.

“It was a brilliant operation, actually. A lot of good planning and a lot of great, great troops and great people,” Trump reportedly said after the operation, according to the Guardian.

Prophet Sampson Amoateng’s Maduro prophecy surfaces

After the raid, a prophecy shared by Ghanaian preacher Sampson Amoateng, of the House of Miracle Ministries, foretelling the incident surfaced online and sparked reactions from Ghanaians.

In a TikTok video seen by YEN.com.gh on the page FA Boateng on January 6, 2025, the man of God could be seen speaking during a sermon to his church members on December 14, 2025.

Pastor Amoateng warned the leader of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, that he was going to be captured and that elements within his own inner circle would betray him.

"The Venezuelan president, Nicolás Maduro, his end will come in 2026. I see it in the news. I saw three people, and they tied his leg and his neck, and they were pulling him. I saw his downfall occurred due to the enemy within,” he said.

The prophet added that Maduro’s fate should serve as a warning to everyone that in 2026, one should be careful of people close to them because they would also turn their backs.

“Can I pray for somebody? This year is the year of the enemy within. Anybody around who wants to destroy you, may God expose them in the name of Jesus. Because if you see something happening at the top, it is a sign that you should also watch out. This year, there would be a lot of betrayals," he concluded.

Prophet Amoateng’s prophecy stirred awe on social media as many Ghanaians praised him for his prophetic gift.

The TikTok video of the prophecy is below.

Apostle Amoako Attah prophesies impending doom for Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

Apostle Amoako Attah’s Maduro prophecy surfaces

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Apostle Francis Amoako Attah had also prophesied Maduro's downfall during a December 2025 church service.

In a viral video, the man of God warned the Venezuelan leader that trouble was headed his way, a few weeks before the US raid that led to his capture.

