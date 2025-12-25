The IMF has proposed a three-month extension of Ghana’s Extended Credit Facility programme to allow more time to complete required reforms

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has proposed a three-month extension of Ghana’s Extended Credit Facility (ECF) programme to allow more time for reforms needed to complete the sixth and final review. If approved, the programme’s end date would move from May to August 2026.

The extension aims to support the implementation of key policy measures and allow sufficient time to prepare and circulate Board documents.

Alongside the extension, the IMF proposed revisions to Ghana’s Indicative Targets (ITs) and Monetary Policy Consultation Clause (MPCC) to reflect recent macroeconomic developments.

Ghana’s 36-month ECF, approved in May 2023, provides access to SDR 2.2419 billion (about $3 billion). Following the fifth programme review, Ghana has received approximately $2.8 billion.

The IMF described programme implementation as broadly satisfactory, noting that all performance criteria and indicative targets for June 2025 were met.

Three prior actions were completed ahead of the fifth review, including auditing 2024 payables, cleaning up the taxpayer registry, and submitting the 2026 budget to Parliament.

Progress has also been made on previously missed structural benchmarks, such as the strategy for state-owned banks, which was implemented in September 2025.

