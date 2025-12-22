Constitution Review: Major Proposals That Could Reshape Ghana’s Governance

The Constitution Review Committee (CRC) has submitted its final report to President John Mahama at the Jubilee House in Accra

Key proposals include extending the presidential term to five years and separating the Executive from Parliament

The Committee also recommended reforms to the Council of State, CHRAJ, and the appointment processes for state-owned enterprises

The Constitution Review Committee (CRC) has presented its report to President John Dramani Mahama.

The presentation of the report was made on Monday, December 22, 2025, at the Jubilee House in Accra.

President John Mahama presented with major proposals that could reshape Ghana’s governance. Photo credit: John Dramani Mahama/Facebook.

Source: UGC

Chaired by the Executive Director of the Ghana Centre for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana), Professor H. Kwasi Prempeh, the CRC presented a set of recommendations to the government.

Among the recommendations are proposals to extend the presidential term to five years and to separate the Executive from Parliament.

Speaking at the presentation ceremony, Professor Prempeh said that the Committee believes the current four-year presidential term is insufficient for effective governance and should be extended by one year.

He also refuted suggestions that the proposals seek to introduce a third presidential term for President Mahama, stressing that no such provision exists in the Constitution.

In addition to this, the Committee also recommended ending the current hybrid governance system that allows ministers to be appointed from Parliament.

He argued that this system of ministerial appointment weakens efficiency and accountability.

However, he said a clearer separation between the Executive and the Legislature would strengthen the governance structure of the country.

Other constitutional proposals made by the CRC

The Committee also made proposals for the reformation of the Council of State, recommending a return to its original structure under the 1969 Constitution.

The Professor Prempeh-led committee also proposed changes to the local governance structure where traditional leaders play active and direct governing roles if the government decides to elect Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs).

“We’re proposing that if we’re going to be electing MMDCEs, we should also take another look at the legitimacy the chiefs have at the local level. So, we’re proposing to bring them to the local government structure," Professor Prempeh said.

"We’re proposing to bring them to a more direct governing role at the sub-district level on how our towns and villages are run,” he added.

The Committee also proposed that the appointment of heads of state-owned enterprises should be made within the public sector.

"Another proposal is how the public sector has been organised and the role of partisanship, whether in State-Owned Enterprises, the commercial sector, or public services. The appointment processes should also change for State Enterprises,” he said.

The CRC also recommended that the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) be split into two separate bodies.

Mahama to set committee to implement recommendations

Meanwhile, President Mahama has promised to implement the recommendations made by the Constitution Review Committee.

In line with this pledge, the president has announced plans to form a committee early in 2026 to implement the recommendations.

Speaking after receiving the committee’s final report, President Mahama said some members of the committee would be invited to serve on the implementation panel to help transfer institutional knowledge into the process.

Bright Simons hints at tensions in President John Mahama's government over the proposed 5-year presidential term in the constitution. Photo credit: Bright Simons/X & John Dramani Mahama/Facebook.

Source: Twitter

Source: YEN.com.gh