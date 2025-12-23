A supporter publicly insisted that Abu Trica was innocent after his court appearance at the Gbese District Court

Abu Trica was remanded into custody after being denied bail over alleged fraud and money laundering charges

The supporter pleaded for his release, claiming he was being held against his will despite knowing the charges

A passionate supporter of convicted social media entrepreneur Frederick Kumi, aka Abu Trica, has strongly argued that he is completely innocent of the charges placed on him.

The supporter made the statement following the appearance of Abu Trica and other suspects before the Gbese District Court on Tuesday, December 23, 2025.

The Swedru-based businessman appeared before the court under heavy security in relation to his extradition to the United States of America (USA) over alleged fraud crimes.

Abu Trica's court hearing

The embattled socialite was arrested in a joint operation between the FBI and Ghanaian security agencies on Thursday, December 11, 2025.

According to an unsealed US Justice Department indictment, he is facing charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, money laundering conspiracy, and a forfeiture specification, and faces up to 20 years in prison.

Abu Trica faces accusations of being part of a syndicate that used artificial intelligence to create fake profiles and targeted elderly American victims, defrauding them of over $8 million.

In the recent court hearing, however, Abu Trica, with two other suspects, was denied bail and remanded into custody.

During the hearing, the court cited the seriousness of the charges and the risk of flight, which influenced its decision to deny bail.

The case has been adjourned to January 13, 2026, for further proceedings.

Supporter pleads for Abu Trica's release

In view of this, one of his supporters, speaking outside the court building, pleaded with authorities for the immediate release of 'our brother.'

The young man insisted that Abu Trica was being held against his will

"We beg, he has not done any sin/wrong at all," the supporter stated.

When asked if he was aware of the charges, the supporter confirmed he was, but maintained that 'God would ensure Abu Trica’s release.'

The supporter, who might likely be a resident of Swedru, concluded by repeating the strong claim that Abu Trica "has no sin at all" and should be brought back home.

Reactions to Abu Trica's court appearance

YEN.com.gh collected reactions from Ghanaians who watched the video on X. Some of the comments are below.

@Vampsz26 stated:

"Abu Trica has no criminal record. He should be pardon or made to pay and fine and freed."

@bastianvanb commented:

"How you gonna advocate for someone and implicate them at the same time? What a dumb."

@pieroAlldae wrote:

"This guy wants to go America so he has implicated himself and Abu Trica."

