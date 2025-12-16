A list of Ghanaian nationals charged by US authorities in 2025 has emerged online after the arrest of Swedru-based socialite Abu Trica

The Snapchat influencer and socialite was arrested on December 11 on charges of engaging in romance and cyber fraud amounting to $8 million

Amid the discussion of Abu Trica's arrest and pending extradition, YEN.com.gh compiles a list of 10 Ghanaians either charged or extradited to the US in 2025

Swedru-based popular Ghanaian ‘big boy’, Frederick Kumi, popularly known as Abu Trica, was arrested following a joint operation involving the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and several Ghanaian security agencies.

The Snapchat influencer and wealthy socialite was accused of being part of a romance fraud syndicate that defrauded elderly Americans out of more than $8m.

An unsealed indictment from the Department of Justice stated that he faced charges, including conspiracy to commit wire fraud, conspiracy to commit money laundering, and a forfeiture specification.

Abu Trica could face up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

Ghanaians charged and extradited by US authorities

Abu Trica’s arrest followed the arrest and extradition of other Ghanaian 'big boys' to the United States in 2025.

In total, approximately 10 individuals have been charged by US authorities in 2025 for various cybercrimes.

Below are the Ghanaian personalities extradited and charged by US authorities in 2025.

Dada Joe Remix

Popular Ghanaian socialite and businessman Joseph Kwadwo Badu Boateng, popularly known as Dada Joe Remix, was arrested in a joint Ghana Police and FBI sting operation in Ghana on May 28, 2025.

According to an unsealed indictment issued by a grand jury in the District of Arizona. Dada Joe Remix was part of a massive international fraud scheme that operated for a decade between 2013 and 2023.

The business mogul was charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering following his apprehension and was extradited to the United States in July.

Kofi Boat

After Dada Joe Remix’s extradition, another Ghanaian socialite, Kofi Boat, was arrested in a joint operation between Interpol and the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) on Friday, June 13, 2025.

Kofi Boat was accused of being complicit in a $100 million fraud scheme that utilised elaborate romance scams and business email compromises (BECs) dating back to at least 2016 to defraud individuals and businesses.

Kofi Boat was charged alongside several accomplices, including Inusah Ahmed, Derrick Van Yeboah, and Patrick Kwame Asare.

Dwayne Asafo Adjei et al

In May, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Ohio unsealed charges against five Ghanaians - Otuo Amponsah, Anna Amponsah, Hannah Adom, Portia Joe, and Dwayne Asafo Adjei - for their alleged involvement in conspiracies to commit wire fraud and money laundering.

Court documents showed that the defendants used various wire fraud and romance fraud schemes between December 2017 and March 2024 to defraud multiple elderly victims in the United States.

Amid these arrests, a discussion has emerged on social media about Ghana’s cooperation with the United States.

Many Ghanaians have expressed concern over the rate at which young Ghanaians are being arrested and extradited, while Ghana has struggled to process the extradition of former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta from the United States.

Agencies involved in Abu Trica's arrest trend

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that the list of Ghanaian security agencies involved in Abu Trica's arrest went viral on social media.

According to US authorities, they received aid from the Attorney-General’s Office, the Economic and Organised Crimes Office (EOCO), the Ghana Police Service and others to apprehend the Ghanaian on December 11, 2025.

