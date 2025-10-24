A Ghanaian landlord angrily warned his tenants not to participate in protests against rising house rents

He justified his stance by suggesting that the Rent Control Department had no right to set his rental prices

The landlord stated he would monitor social media platforms and evict any tenant caught in protest videos

A visibly angry Ghanaian landlord has issued a stern warning to all his tenants, instructing them to refrain from protesting against the rising cost of rent in the country.

The yet-to-be-identified landlord explained that he owned properties located in Agirigi, Nii Boi Town, Adjei Kojo Kɔtoku, and Amasaman.

In the video spotted by YEN.com.gh, the landlord warned his tenants to refrain from participating in any demonstrations advocating rent control regulations, or they would risk losing their tenancy that very day.

According to him, he heard about a planned demonstration by tenants in the street to protest against landlords and commented:

"I want to tell you that if you go, I'm telling you, you better pretend you don't know me and not join that demonstration. The day you go for that demonstration is the very day you will pack your things... and leave my house."

Ghanaian landlord issues warning to tenants

He justified his stance by angrily asking whether the Rent Control Department (RCD) had financed the construction of his buildings by purchasing the construction materials used.

"The Rent Control people, did they buy the iron rods for me? Rent Control... the blocks and cement... did they buy them for me?" he said angrily.

His statement was taken to mean that the department had no right to dictate his rental prices.

The landlord sarcastically advised the tenants to direct their protests to the Rent Control authorities and ask them to build houses for them instead.

He concluded by stating that he would monitor social media platforms like TikTok and Facebook and, if he saw any of his tenants in videos from the protest, he would issue them an eviction notice.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to landlord's warning against rent protest

YEN.com.gh collected reactions from Ghanaians who watched the video on X. Some of the comments are below.

@Joeyclerk45 said:

"Lol. This dirty boy get room dey rent?"

@Duche1Duchess questioned:

"Hmm, my landlord increased rent from 1300 to 2500 a month, and the painful thing is he’s taking two years. Isn’t it wickedness?"

@Pinto_Clarks wrote:

"Roads and Highways and DVLA didn’t buy your car for you, but they determine the speed limit you should drive."

@mister_claver commented:

"Sorry to say, in case a disaster happens and his house is affected, would he call the government for support?"

Ghanaians protest over landlords' rent advance demands

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that a group of Ghanaian youths took to the streets to protest against landlords and house owners who demand rent payments in advance, exceeding the legal limit of six months.

They shared their frustration with a banner held up high, with their main concerns summarised in three points. The group called on landlords to comply with rental laws limiting advance payments to up to half a year.

