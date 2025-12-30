Online News Portal of the Year National communications award Finalist in best audience engagement

Global site navigation

Ghana Police the Heroes Again After Foiling Robbery on Anwiankwanta–Obuasi Highway
Ghana

Ghana Police the Heroes Again After Foiling Robbery on Anwiankwanta–Obuasi Highway

by  Delali Adogla-Bessa
2 min read
  • Three armed robbery suspects were gunned down by police on the Anwiankwanta–Obuasi Highway on December 24
  • The suspected robbers were linked to multiple high-profile incidents, including the Jacobu airport robbery in November 2025
  • Follow-up operation led to the discovery of more firearms and ammunition from the suspects' hiding spot near Manso Nkwanta

PAY ATTENTION: Follow YEN's WhatsApp channel for a daily dose of breaking news on the go!

Police officers gunned down three suspected armed robbers to prevent a planned highway robbery along the Anwiankwanta–Obuasi Highway in the Ashanti Region.

The suspects were identified as Seidu Issah, Musah Yakubu, and Yahaya Munkaila.

Anwiankwanta–Obuasi Highway, Robbery, police, robbers killed, highway robbery
Police officers in the Ashanti Region foil a planned highway robbery along the Anwiankwanta–Obuasi Highway
Source: Getty Images

Police in a statement on Facebook said the incident occurred on December 24.

Read also

Police arrest Canadian national and partner over alleged arson at Oyarifa

The robbers were hiding in a bush between Anwiankwanta and the Jacobu junction to carry out an attack.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

After the gunfight, police retrieved two pump-action guns loaded with ammunition from the scene.

The suspects were rushed to Bekwai Municipal Hospital, where they were pronounced dead on arrival, and their bodies were deposited at the hospital morgue for preservation and autopsy.

The suspects are believed to be behind several robberies, including the Jacobu airport robbery on 3rd November 2025, which led to the death of a security man, multiple highway robberies along the Manso stretch, the Antoakrom robbery, the Abofour forest robbery near Offinso, and the attack on a gold buyer at Anwiankwanta on 8th December 2025.

Read also

A tour inside the $3 million mansion Diogo Jota has left behind (photos)

In a follow-up operation on December 26, at a palm plantation near Manso Nkwanta, where the suspects usually hide rifles, police recovered one AK-47 assault rifle, one MG3 rifle, one pump action gun, and one single-barreled gun, together with ammunition and personal items.

JOIN IN: Suspicious Content In Your Feed? Bust It With Our Free and Brief Fact-Checking Course. Get a Certificate!

Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Delali Adogla-Bessa avatar

Delali Adogla-Bessa (Head of Current Affairs and Politics Desk) Delali Adogla-Bessa is a Current Affairs Editor with YEN.com.gh. Delali previously worked as a freelance journalist in Ghana and has over seven years of experience in media, primarily with Citi FM, Equal Times, Ubuntu Times. Delali also volunteers with the Ghana Institute of Language Literacy and Bible Translation, where he documents efforts to preserve local languages. He graduated from the University of Ghana in 2014 with a BA in Information Studies. Email: delali.adogla-bessa@yen.com.gh.

Hot:
Jen wilson Ipmc courses Della howard robinson Dorothy bowles ford