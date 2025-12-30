Ghana Police the Heroes Again After Foiling Robbery on Anwiankwanta–Obuasi Highway
- Three armed robbery suspects were gunned down by police on the Anwiankwanta–Obuasi Highway on December 24
- The suspected robbers were linked to multiple high-profile incidents, including the Jacobu airport robbery in November 2025
- Follow-up operation led to the discovery of more firearms and ammunition from the suspects' hiding spot near Manso Nkwanta
Police officers gunned down three suspected armed robbers to prevent a planned highway robbery along the Anwiankwanta–Obuasi Highway in the Ashanti Region.
The suspects were identified as Seidu Issah, Musah Yakubu, and Yahaya Munkaila.
Police in a statement on Facebook said the incident occurred on December 24.
The robbers were hiding in a bush between Anwiankwanta and the Jacobu junction to carry out an attack.
After the gunfight, police retrieved two pump-action guns loaded with ammunition from the scene.
The suspects were rushed to Bekwai Municipal Hospital, where they were pronounced dead on arrival, and their bodies were deposited at the hospital morgue for preservation and autopsy.
The suspects are believed to be behind several robberies, including the Jacobu airport robbery on 3rd November 2025, which led to the death of a security man, multiple highway robberies along the Manso stretch, the Antoakrom robbery, the Abofour forest robbery near Offinso, and the attack on a gold buyer at Anwiankwanta on 8th December 2025.
In a follow-up operation on December 26, at a palm plantation near Manso Nkwanta, where the suspects usually hide rifles, police recovered one AK-47 assault rifle, one MG3 rifle, one pump action gun, and one single-barreled gun, together with ammunition and personal items.
Source: YEN.com.gh
