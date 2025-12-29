Two suspects were arrested for arson at Oyarifa Anointed Down after causing extensive apartment damage

Canadian national Jennifer Mae Tomlinson and her boyfriend, Mohammed Issah, were identified as suspects

The Greater Accra Regional Police Command said the two suspects are currently assisting with investigations

Police have arrested two suspects in connection with an arson incident that led to the destruction of an apartment at Oyarifa Anointed Down in the Greater Accra Region.

The suspects have been identified as Jennifer Mae Tomlinson, a Canadian national, and her Ghanaian boyfriend, Mohammed Issah.

Police in a statement on Facebook said the arrests followed investigations into a fire outbreak at the apartment on December 23, 2025.

According to preliminary findings, the two were tenants occupying the apartment at the time of the incident. Police say evidence gathered so far suggests the suspects intentionally set the property on fire, resulting in extensive damage. Investigators noted that the act appeared unprovoked.

Officers of the Ayimensah Abokobi Police arrested Issah on the same day the incident occurred.

However, Tomlinson reportedly went into hiding immediately after the fire.

Police say Tomlinson was later traced and arrested from her hideout on December 25, 2025, bringing both suspects into custody as investigations intensified.

The Regional Police Command has confirmed that the two suspects are currently assisting with investigations. They are expected to be arraigned before the court in the coming days to face charges related to unlawful damage and arson.

Police have assured the public of their commitment to ensuring that persons who engage in acts that threaten lives and property are brought to justice in accordance with the law.

Afigya Kwabre South DCE's house set ablaze

The official residence of Pearl Ankrah, the District Chief Executive for Afigya Kwabre South, was set ablaze.

This incident, which occurred on Saturday, June 21, 2025, sparked widespread concern.

According to media reports, the house was unoccupied at the time of the fire, meaning no casualties or injuries were reported.

Family of 7 burned to death in arson

YEN.com.gh reported that a family of seven, including five children, died in a devastating fire that engulfed their home at Akyempim in the Upper Denkyira East Municipality of the Central Region on November 1.

According to a statement from the Ghana National Fire Service, the Dunkwa-On-Offin Fire Station received a distress call at 1:04 a.m. and promptly dispatched a crew to the scene.

The husband of the deceased woman deliberately set the fire. He locked the victims in the bedroom before setting it ablaze and fleeing into a nearby bush, where he is believed to have taken his own life.

