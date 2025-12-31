A group calling itself Concerned Citizens of Ghana has petitioned state investigative bodies to probe the alleged unlawful involvement of an unlicensed entity in the Ghana Gold Board's operations.

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

The group is concerned with potential abuse and financial loss to the state.

Group Petitions Special Prosecutor, EOCO Over Role Of Alleged Shady Firm in Goldbod Operations

Source: Facebook

In the petition addressed to the Office of the Attorney-General, the Office of the Special Prosecutor, and the Economic and Organised Crime Office, concerns were raised about the activities of one Roger Frimpong Kwakye.

The petition alleges that Kwakye is playing a central role in critical GoldBod activities despite his company, Goldstrom, not being a licensed entity.

According to the petitioners, this constitutes a clear violation of the GoldBod Act, which restricts key functions like assaying, smelting, and pricing of gold strictly to certified and licensed entities.

"How does an individual under serious criminal investigation, including matters relating to financial loss to the State, meet the fit-and-proper standard required to participate, influence, and shape GoldBod operations?"

Allegations of contract irregularities

The petitioner claimed that Kwakye allegedly contracted his foreign-based refinery to assay and smelt gold for BAWA-ROCK LTD on behalf of Ghana GoldBod.

It further claims he has been facilitating fund distribution for license holders via WhatsApp and was engaged to organise traceability training without proper tendering.

The petitioner called for an immediate investigation into Kwakye’s role, Goldstrom’s involvement, and the legality of all related contracts.

They also demand the suspension of any individual or entity operating within GoldBod without the requisite license or employment status under the Act.

Finally, they seek full disclosure of all relevant contracts and the due diligence processes used in selecting vendors.

The petition suggests evidence can be gathered from CCTV footage at GoldBod premises, traders' WhatsApp pages, and Zoom meeting records.

Source: YEN.com.gh