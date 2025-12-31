Ghana Settles $709 Million Eurobond Obligation Ahead of Deadline

The government has settled a $709 million Eurobond obligation that was due early in 2026.

The government said this marked another major milestone in the country’s ongoing economic recovery and debt-management efforts.

In a statement on Facebook, the Ministry of Finance confirmed that the payment was made on Tuesday, December 30, 2025. It used funds from cash buffers.

"The timely settlement reaffirms Ghana's credibility as a sovereign borrower and underscores Government's commitment to restoring investor confidence through transparent, predictable and disciplined debt-service practices."

Following this payment, the disbursements to Eurobond holders in 2025 now stand at about $1.4 billion under the country’s restructuring memorandum.

This includes two earlier payments of $349.52 million each, in addition to the US$709 million settled this week.

In a message to the public, the Ministry of Finance expressed gratitude to Ghanaians for their patience and support, noting that their cooperation has been critical to the gains recorded in the recovery process.

According to the Ministry, the successful settlement reaffirms Ghana’s credibility as a sovereign borrower and signals the government’s firm commitment to honouring its external debt obligations in a transparent, predictable and disciplined manner.

The government said it will build on the achievement by intensifying reforms in domestic revenue mobilisation, public financial management and public debt management, while continuing to strengthen fiscal buffers to sustainably finance national development priorities.

