Six Reported Dead in Fatal Accident on Offinso-Abofuor Road

Six people have reportedly lost their lives in a devastating road accident in the Ashanti Region.

According to a report sighted on Citinewsroom, the accident happened after a trailer loaded with cement collided with a commercial bus along the Offinso–Abofuor highway.

The unfortunate incident occurred around 4:00 am on Wednesday, January 7, 2026, between the Sompraso and Awisam stretches of the Offinso–Abofuor highway.

The trailer has the registration number GN 5326-22 and the commercial bus has registration number GT 5509-20.

Aside from the six people who died at the accident scene, other passengers also sustained critical injuries and were taken to St. Patrick’s Hospital at Offinso-Maase for treatment.

The bodies of the deceased have also been deposited at the hospital’s morgue.

Road accident data in Ghana from 2025

GNA reported that 13,320 road traffic crashes were recorded during the period, involving 22,532 vehicles of all categories, including private, commercial and motorcycles, resulting in 15,173 injuries.

It also noted that cases reported, vehicles involved, persons injured and pedestrian knockdowns increased by 7.3%, 6.4%, 5.7% and 4.7% respectively, compared with the same period last year.

Of the total crashes, 47 %(6,213) were minor, 36 %(4,873) were serious, and 17% (2,234) were fatal.

The report defined fatal crashes as incidents resulting in at least one death within 30 days, serious crashes as requiring hospitalisation exceeding 24 hours, and minor crashes as involving less than 24-hour hospitalisation or no injuries.

A total of 2,312 pedestrians were knocked down between January and November 2025, representing a 4.7 % increase from 2,208 in the same period in 2024, with May recording the highest number of pedestrian knockdowns at 265 cases.

Source: YEN.com.gh