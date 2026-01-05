Brahim Díaz leads the AFCON 2025 scoring charts with four goals, closely followed by stars like Mohamed Salah and Riyad Mahrez

A total of 101 goals have been scored in 41 matches, averaging 2.46 per game, highlighting the tournament’s attacking flair

Several top scorers, including Salah, El Kaabi, and Sinayoko, remain active in the competition, keeping the Golden Boot race wide open

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

The Round of 16 at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations delivered drama, late goals, and extra-time tension as five nations have booked their places in the quarter-finals.

Senegal continued their strong title defence with a 3–1 victory over Sudan at the Tangier Grand Stadium. The Lions of Teranga were stunned early when Aamir Abdallah struck inside six minutes, but they responded emphatically.

Brahim Diaz leads the 2025 AFCON top scorers chart. Image credit: Sebastien Bozon

Source: Getty Images

According to CAF, Pape Gueye took control of the contest, scoring twice before half-time, before teenager Ibrahim Mbaye sealed the win late on to send Senegal through.

Mali edged past Tunisia in one of the tournament’s most dramatic encounters. The match finished 1–1 after extra time at the Mohammed V Stadium, forcing a penalty shootout.

Tunisia looked set to progress after Firas Chaouat’s late goal, but Lassine Sinayoko converted a stoppage-time penalty to keep Mali alive. The Eagles held their nerve in the shootout, winning 3–2 to reach the last eight.

Hosts Morocco advanced with a narrow but controlled 1–0 win over Tanzania in Rabat. The Atlas Lions dominated possession and eventually broke the deadlock through Brahim Díaz midway through the second half, delighting a packed Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium.

Meanwhile, Cameroon came from behind to defeat South Africa 2–1 at Al Medina Stadium. Evidence Makgopa gave Bafana Bafana hope with a late opener, but goals from Junior Tchamadeu and Christian Kofane turned the match in the Indomitable Lions’ favour.

On Monday, January 5, Egypt completed the Round of 16 with a hard-fought 3–1 extra-time win over Benin in Agadir, according to beIN SPORTS. After a tense 90 minutes, the Pharaohs found another gear in extra time, with their experience ultimately proving decisive.

2025 AFCON top scorers chart

After 41 matches, a total of 101 goals have been scored, averaging 2.46 goals per game, highlighting the competition’s growing offensive quality.

Morocco’s Brahim Diaz currently leads the scoring chart with four goals, underlining his influence for the Atlas Lions as they push deeper into the knockout stages.

Brahim Diaz is enjoying an excellent 2025 Africa Cup of Nations. Image credit: Sebastien Bozon

Source: Getty Images

Close behind is a group of players on three goals, including Algeria captain Riyad Mahrez, Egypt’s talisman Mohamed Salah, Morocco striker Ayoub El Kaabi, and Mali’s Lassine Sinayoko, all of whom remain central to their teams’ ambitions.

4 goals

Brahim Diaz (Morocco)

3 goals

Riyad Mahrez (Algeria), Mohamed Salah (Egypt), Ayoub El Kaabi (Morocco), Lassine Sinayoko (Mali)

2 goals

Ibrahim Maza (Algeria), Christian Kofane (Cameroon), Gaël Kakuta (DR Congo), Mohamed Salah (Egypt), Amad Diallo (Ivory Coast), Geny Catamo (Mozambique), Ademola Lookman (Nigeria), Raphael Onyedika (Nigeria), Oswin Appollis (South Africa), Lyle Foster (South Africa), Pape Gueye (Senegal), Nicolas Jackson (Senegal), Cherif Ndiaye (Senegal), Elias Achouri (Tunisia).

Egypt vs. Benin preview

Earlier, YEN.com.gh previewed the Egypt vs Benin Round of 16 clash at AFCON 2025, providing key team news and match insights.

The report also detailed kick-off time, venue information, and TV coverage options for fans worldwide, with Mohamed Salah dominating the pre-match discussions.

Source: YEN.com.gh