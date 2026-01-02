Fresh legal developments have deepened the tragedy surrounding the fatal car accident involving Anthony Joshua in Nigeria

The driver of the vehicle has been charged, days after the crash claimed the lives of two of the British boxer’s close associates and left Joshua injured

The accident triggered widespread grief and scrutiny, with investigators citing reckless driving as a key factor in the case against the driver

Anthony Joshua’s driver has been formally charged following a fatal road crash in Nigeria that left the British boxer injured and claimed the lives of two members of his inner circle.

Police confirmed the development as investigations into the tragic incident continue.

Anthony Joshua's driver charged after crash

The driver, identified as Adeniyi Mobolaji Kayode, appeared before the Sagamu Magistrates’ Court on Friday, January 2, 2026.

Prosecutors filed four counts against him, including causing death by dangerous driving, reckless and negligent driving, driving without due care, and operating a vehicle without a valid license, a police source told the BBC.

Mr Kayode was granted bail in the sum of 5,000,000 Naira (GH¢ 36,506) and was remanded while bail conditions are being processed. The case has been adjourned to January 20.

How did the accident happen?

The crash occurred on Monday, December 29, 2025, along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway in Ogun State.

Joshua was travelling as a passenger in a Lexus Jeep when it slammed into a stationary truck.

His personal trainer, Latif Ayodele, and strength coach, Sina Ghami, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Below is a video from the accident scene:

Joshua, a former two-time heavyweight world champion, sustained injuries and was rushed to the hospital. He was later discharged on Wednesday, December 31, after receiving treatment.

According to The Mirror, Joshua returned to the funeral home shortly after his discharge on Wednesday, December 31, 2025.

He was accompanied by his mother as they paid a quiet visit to say goodbye. The moment, confirmed in an official joint statement, captured the emotional toll of an event that shattered what should have been a celebratory holiday period.

Officials from Ogun and Lagos states said in a joint statement that the boxer was “heavy-hearted” following the loss of two men described as close friends.

The statement added that after leaving the hospital, Joshua visited the funeral home where the bodies were "being prepared for repatriation".

An eyewitness later described the aftermath as resembling a horror film, underlining how close the boxer came to further tragedy.

Just hours before the accident, Joshua had shared a light-hearted video on Instagram showing him playing table tennis with Ayodele, a moment that has since taken on painful significance.

As legal proceedings move forward, attention remains fixed on the court case, while tributes continue to pour in for Ayodele and Ghami.

Joshua's initial words after crash

