George Ennin, a Ghanaian security guard, was tragically stabbed to death in the Bronx on January 5, 2026

CCTV footage captured a violent attack on Ennin as he was heading to work after returning from a trip abroad

The main suspect in the killing has been charged with murder and was arraigned before the court on January 8, 2026

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

George Ennin, a 53-year-old Ghanaian security guard in the US, was stabbed to death in the Bronx, New York.

The stabbing, which was captured on camera, occurred on January 5 when Ennin was on his way to work and a suspect, Sean Jones, was arrested two days later.

Ghanaian Father Of 2 In US Stabbed To Death In Random Daylight Attack. Credit: Rita Edusei Gofundme

Source: UGC

CBS News reported that Jones was charged with murder, among others and was arraigned before the court on Wednesday, January 8, 2026.

CCTV footage of the incident showed the victim dodging a surprise kick from the

Surveillance video first shows the suspect walking down the sidewalk behind a woman pushing a stroller, before he abruptly turns around and focuses on Ennin.

The attacker then lunges at Ennin, seemingly trying to kick him. Ennin dodges the kick and tries to run away, but he trips on the sidewalk and falls.

Video shows the suspect then chase Ennin down, grab Ennin's right arm and stab him multiple times with a sharp object. The suspect can then be seen running away down East 157th Street.

Neighbours said Ennin worked as a security guard and had just returned from a month-long trip to abroad.

They spoke warmly of him, describing him as a pleasant neighbour.

"When I would see him, he always had a smile on his face… He would always greet me. He was very friendly, and, again, I'm kind of at a loss for words at this moment," one said.

A GoFundMe has been set up for Ennin to help care for his family and cover funeral expenses.

Source: YEN.com.gh