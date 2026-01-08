15-year-old Emmanuel Quansah tragically dies after a road accident during a night float in Sekondi-Takoradi

Emmanuel left home after a disagreement with family members and joined a group on a night float before the incident

The driver was arrested and assaulted after the KIA vehicle crashed into a crowd following an alleged brake failure

A 15-year-old basic school pupil, Emmanuel Quansah, died after he was knocked down by a vehicle during a night float in the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis of the Western Region.

Joy News reported that the child left home at Mempeasem near Essikado on January 3 following a disagreement with his sister and an attempt by his mother to discipline him.

15-year-old dies after he was knocked down by a vehicle during a night float in the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis.

According to the Assembly Member for the area, Gabriel Mensah, Emmanuel later joined a group from Mpintsim that was on a night float at about 11:30 pm.

He reportedly joined the group at Ngyiresia as they moved along the main road.

The incident occurred at the Essipong Stadium junction when a KIA vehicle, with registration number GW-4592-18, travelling from the Secko Junction direction, allegedly suffered brake failure and rammed into the crowd.

Three people, including Emmanuel, were knocked down in the incident.

“Some youth were on a float on the main road without police escorts. Because it was at night, the driver did not see what was ahead of him and unfortunately ran into the crowd.”

The victims were first rushed to St. Benedict Hospital in Inchaban and later referred to the Effia-Nkwanta Regional Hospital.

Emmanuel, however, died in the early hours of Tuesday, January 6, 2026.

The driver of the vehicle was reportedly arrested by members of the group and assaulted.

Data on 2025 road crashes in Ghana

Ghana has struggled with road safety in 2025, with provisional data released by the National Road Safety Authority

As of October, Ghana experienced 11,935 crashes, compared to 11,127 within the same period in 2024. This represented a 7.3% increase.

The number of vehicles involved in crashes increased from 18,879 to 20,397, and deaths from road crashes rose by more than 300, reaching 2,429.

Injuries also climbed from 12,921 in the same period in 2024 to 13,764 in 2025.

As of October 2025, the National Road Safety Authority says Ghana recorded 11,935 crashes, compared to 11,127 within the same period in 2024.

GNA reported that the National Road Safety Authority attributed this increased trend to an inadequate commitment to road safety.

The increased trend was noted earlier in the year, as the National Road Safety Authority noted that there were 7,289 road crashes in the first half of 2025.

According to the data, 12,354 vehicles were involved in various crashes, which resulted in 8,300 non-fatal casualties.

Additionally, 1,301 pedestrians were reported to have been knocked down across the country, with a spotlight cast on road safety in Ghana.

Pre-christmas road crash kills 1

YEN.com.gh reported that an accident on the Nkwanta–Kpassa road in the Oti Region killed a mobile phone accessories dealer, leaving three others in critical condition.

The incident occurred on Wednesday morning at Abrewanko Junction along the Nkwanta–Kpassa stretch.

The deceased was travelling on a tricycle, popularly known as an aboboyaa, to the Kpassa market when he hit a pothole, causing the crash.

