Some police officers in plain clothes have attacked government workers travelling in a bus on January 15.

The attack on the staff bus travelling to Kasoa was captured in a video that has gone viral.

Police Officers Reportedly Attack Energy Ministry Staff After Complaint About Reckless Driving

Source: Getty Images

Citi News reported that the government workers were from the Ministry of Energy and Green Transition staff.

Following the incident, Adom News reported that the Minister for Energy and Green Transition, John Jinapor, has formally petitioned the Inspector-General of Police to investigate the assault on ministry staff.

The officers have been singled out as belonging to personnel from the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) and the Emergency Response Unit.

The Ministry’s Public Relations Officer, Richmond Rockson, said Jinapor expressed his dissatisfaction with the Police hierarchy over how the officers handled the situation.

He noted that the officers involved acted outside acceptable standards, even if there had been a verbal exchange.

“Even if someone insults you, as a police officer, you are not supposed to treat them in that manner. This was a despicable act, and the Minister takes strong exception to it."

According to Rockson, the same officers who allegedly carried out the assault also arrested and transported the victims to the Police Hospital under the guise of investigations.

Source: YEN.com.gh