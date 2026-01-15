The Attorney General’s Department officially dropped all charges against Lord Eshun and Bernard Aidoo, the two alleged accomplices arrested alongside Swedru-based businessman Abu Trica

The decision followed their January 14, 2026, appearance at the Gbese District Court, where the prosecution initially sought to withdraw the charges but was denied by the presiding judge

A formal notice from the Attorney General’s Office, issued under Section 59 of Act 30 and filed on January 15, confirmed the withdrawal

The Attorney General’s Department has officially dropped charges against the two accomplices in the case against Swedru-based businessman, Abu Trica.

Abu Trica, whose real name is Frederick Kumi, alias Emmanuel Kojo Baah Obeng, was arrested in a joint operation between the FBI and Ghanaian security agencies on Thursday, December 11, 2025, in Ghana.

He is accused of being part of a syndicate that used fake identities to defraud elderly American victims out of more than $8m.

According to an unsealed US Justice Department indictment, he faces charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, money laundering conspiracy, and a forfeiture specification and faces up to 20 years in prison.

State drops charges against Abu Trica’s accomplices

During the December 11 raid that led to Abu Trica’s apprehension, he was arrested with two accomplices identified as Lord Eshun and Bernard Aidoo.

On Wednesday, January 14, 2026, the state moved to drop charges against the duo during their latest appearance at the Gbese District Court.

According to reports, the presiding judge declined the move, stating that she would not make that decision as she was not the substantive judge.

The judge remanded the suspects into custody and adjourned the case to February 7.

On Thursday, January 15, reports emerged that the charges against Abu Trica’s accomplices had officially been dropped.

A notice of withdrawal from the prosecution, dated January 14, 2026, and issued from the Office of the Attorney-General in Accra, said the decision was taken pursuant to Section 59 of the Criminal and Other Offences (Procedure) Act, 1960 (Act 30).

It was filed at the Gbese District Court on January 15, indicating Abu Trica’s accomplices had finally been granted their freedom.

