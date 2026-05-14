Former NDC legislator Nii Lantey Vanderpuye advocates for stricter background checks for public office candidates

The government appointee called for improved profiling to safeguard the integrity of Parliament and state institutions

Vanderpuye emphasised early investigations of candidates for public office to prevent reputational damage to the country

Nii Lantey Vanderpuye has called for stricter background checks on individuals seeking public office amid the detention of Asante Akyem North MP Ohene Kwame Frimpong abroad for alleged financial crimes.

Vanderpuye, the National Coordinator of the District Road Improvement Programme, wants state institutions to be protected from incidents capable of damaging the country’s reputation.

Asante Akim North MP Kwame Ohene Frimpong's arrest has been described as an embarrassment to Ghana. Credit: Ohene Kwame Frimpong

Source: Facebook

He told Channel One TV that stronger systems and procedures are needed to properly profile and assess persons before they are allowed to occupy sensitive national positions.

“There must be processes to diligently evaluate and assess people before approving them to hold certain positions, especially Members of Parliament, because they are the embodiment of our constituencies and our laws.”

He noted that early investigations into candidates would help protect the integrity of Parliament and other state institutions.

Why Ohene Kwame Frimpong was arrested

Reports suggest that Frimpong was detained at a Dutch airport as part of an investigation by US law enforcement.

The FBI in the US is probing allegations of money laundering and romance scam-related activities linked to about $32 million in fraudulent transactions.

The Parliament of Ghana acknowledged the development and says it is engaging relevant diplomatic channels, including Ghana’s mission in the Netherlands, to obtain further details on the matter.

The investigation has reportedly been running for more than a year and spans multiple jurisdictions, with law enforcement agencies across several countries involved in the coordination.

Authorities have not officially confirmed the charges or the full scope of the allegations, and at the time of publication, neither the MP nor his representatives had issued any statement.

Ohene Kwame Frimpong is an independent MP in Parliament. Credit: Ohene Kwame Frimpong

Source: Facebook

Reports from the US Department of Justice, dated April 2026, suggest that roughly 1,000 victims were defrauded of approximately $215 million.

The scheme allegedly involved hacking the email accounts of individuals and organisations across 19 countries.

It is claimed that Frimpong was among 27 individuals linked to this network, which is said to be associated with Nigerian-linked fraud organisations.

Appiah-Kubi speaks on OK Frimpong’s arrest

The former MP for Asante Akyem North, Andy Kwame Appiah-Kubi, reacted to the arrest of the constituency’s sitting representative, Ohene Kwame Frimpong, in the Netherlands.

He cautioned against premature judgment following reports that Frimpong was intercepted at Schiphol Airport.

According to him, the claims circulating against Frimpong are merely allegations.

He urged the public to remain patient as the situation develops, noting that formal charges have yet to be filed.

Analyst concerned about embarrassment to Ghana

YEN.com.gh reported on concerns raised about the nature of the arrest of Asante Akim North MP.

Legal analyst and lawyer Amanda Clinton noted that law enforcement abroad probably does not trust the country's institutions enough.

In comments on the arrest of Frimpong to YEN.com.gh, Clinton raised concerns with Ghana's fight against corruption and international trust.

Source: YEN.com.gh