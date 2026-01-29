The NDC government has decided to rename a major roundabout in Koforidua, Eastern Region, after the late former Defence Minister, Dr Omane Boamah

This was announced when two top government ministers visited Dr Omane Boamah's grieving mother in her home in Koforidua

Ghanaians on social media shared varied opinions, while some lauded the government for the honour, others criticised them

The Mahama-led government is set to rename the DVLA roundabout in Koforidua, Eastern Region, after the late former Minister for Defence, Dr Edward Omane Boamah.

This was disclosed by Rita Akosua Adjei Awatey, the Eastern Regional Minister and the Minister for Education, Haruna Iddrisu, when they visited Dr Omane Boamah's mother.

The DVLA roundabout in Koforidua is to be named after the late Dr Edward Omane Boamah.

Source: Facebook

The two ministers visited the grieving mother of Dr Omane Boamah on Thursday, January 29, 2026.

They announced that the roundabout will be completely re-engineered, and an official ceremony will be held to rename it after the late, illustrious son of the region.

This implies the DVLA roundabout will be renamed the Dr Omane Boamah roundabout. This forms part of the government's efforts to immortalise the distinguished son of the Eastern Region and celebrate his life of public service.

After his untimely demise, Dr Omane Boamah's family suggested that a unit at the new Eastern Regional Hospital and the Effiduase roundabout be named after Dr Omane Boamah.

Even though the government did not name the exact monuments the family suggested after him, the NDC administration has honoured his memory by naming another roundabout after him.

Reactions to renaming roundabout after Omane Boamah

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the post shared by @eddie_wrt on X. Read them below:

@jose_mfum said:

"What paa did he do for the people of Koforidua?"

@donhasal1 wrote:

"🤣🤣🤣🤣Omane Boamah Roundabout. Is it a new Roundabout built by this NDC government? What happens to the other deceased in that unfortunate incident?"

@osibisa09 said:

"It will be brought down. Mark it. What has he done for Ghana 🇬🇭? Abeg shift."

@Olando6377 wrote:

"Nice nice 😊."

@Winston1335223 said:

"Nice move, the least we can do to honour him."

@2xnmore wrote:

"That's very thoughtful. The impact of this man's passing has been great. RIP Dr Omane Boamah."

@Lechiboroni said:

"Per what merit⁉️ Focus on good governance, that’s much more important‼️"

Haruna Iddrisu visits the mother of the late Dr Omane Boamah, who passed away alongside seven others in the August 2025 plane crash.

Source: UGC

Dr Omane Boamah and 7 others dead

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a military helicopter, identified as a Z-9, had crashed in the Adansi Akrofuom District of the Ashanti Region on August 6, 2025.

Ghana's Defence Minister, Dr Omane Boamah, the Minister for Environment, Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed, and six others were confirmed dead in the crash.

