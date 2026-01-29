Education Minister Haruna Iddrisu paid a visit to the mother of the late Defence Minister, Dr Edward Omane Boamah

The Ghanaian politician and the late state minister's mother hugged each other and seemed happy to see each other

Social media users who watched the video of the two engage thronged the comments section to give their views

Haruna Iddrisu, the Education Minister, visited the mother of the late Defence Minister, Dr Edward Omane Boamah, in the Eastern Region.

In a video that has gone viral online, the two hugged and did not let each other go, and seemed to be genuinely happy to see each other.

Education Minister Haruna Iddrisu visits the late Dr Omane Boamah's grieving mother, with their interaction going viral. Photo credit: Haruna Iddrisu, Parliament of Ghana, & 1957 news.

In a video on Facebook, Haruna Iddrisu walked into the hall and held on to Dr Omane Boamah's mother, who was wearing an all-black attire with a black scarf to signify her mourning state.

The Education Minister apologised to the elderly woman for not being present at a particular time, and explained that he had to go to his mother's first anniversary.

She confirmed that his absence was communicated to her and expressed her gratitude to the minister and all other people who have been there for her since her son passed away.

"I'm grateful to you and all others who helped and continue to support me."

Haruna Iddrisu, still hugging Dr Omane Boamah's mother, prayed that God would see her through the trying times and strengthen her.

He was accompanied on the visit by the Eastern Regional Minister, Rita Akosua Adjei Awatey.

Watch the Facebook video of the interaction below:

Reactions to minister visiting Dr Boamah's mother

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared on social media.

Kofi Ofosu Nkansah said:

"This is beautiful. Well done, Minister."

Zakaria Yushawu wrote:

"Man with humanity, Inshallah, the tortoise 🐢 will surely ride an elephant 🐘 at dawn.🙏💖."

Abdul-Rahman Fuseini Napari said:

"Hon Haruna Iddrisu is a very thoughtful person. Compassion towards this woman and the other relatives of the other victims is a must for state actors."

Ayisha Inusah wrote:

"This woman has missed her son😭 You can tell from how she's hugging the Minister. May Allah comfort her."

Godfred Nana Boateng Achiever said:

"This man er Hon Haruna Iddrisu, I don't know why I like him like that.... indeed, he is a human. God will continue to show you mercy and favour in all your ways, Sir. Enjoy divine grace, Honourable. But I have lost the picture we took at the Parliament House when we visited there some years ago😆."

Alhassan Mohammed Hafiz wrote:

"The Compassionate Hon Haruna Iddrisu Gangdu 🙌. The smiles on the old lady gladdened my heart and made me teary 🥲. May Allah richly bless you and grant you all your wishes and aspirations."

Abubakari Seidu said:

"Hmmm, such life, May this old woman take heart ❤️, so emotional 😭. God bless and continue to bless Honourable Haruna Iddrisu."

Saeed Tolon wrote:

"And Mommy felt some comfort 😭. We learn from you Hon Haruna Iddrisu. God bless you, Sir, ❤️."

Ann Asomani Danso said:

"Good to see her strengthened and comforted. God continue to keep her safe and in good health🙏🏻."

Faisal Awudu-Bawa wrote:

"This is touching...we often forget the families of our passed comrades. God Bless you, Aduna."

Haruna Iddrisu visits the mother of the late Dr Omane Boamah, who passed away alongside seven others in the August 2025 plane crash. Photo credit: @JDMahama

Dr Omane Boamah and 7 others dead

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a military helicopter, identified as a Z-9, had crashed in the Adansi Akrofuom District of the Ashanti Region on August 6, 2025.

Ghana's Defence Minister, Dr Omane Boamah, the Minister for Environment, Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed, and six others were confirmed dead in the crash.

