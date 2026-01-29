Education Minister Haruna Iddrisu has visited Leticia Asante, mother of late Defence Minister Omane Boamah, in Koforidua

In a video, Iddrisu, who was in town for a working visit, comforted the grieving mother, bringing a big smile to her face

The video of the minister's visit, which emerged online, triggered heartwarming reactions as social media praised him

Minister of Education, Haruna Iddrisu, has visited Madam Leticia Asante, the mother of the late Defence Minister Dr Edward Kofi Omane Boamah.

Education Minister Haruna Iddrisu gets Leticia Asante, mother of the late Defence Minister Dr Edward Omane Boamah, smiling.

Haruna Iddrisu visited Madam Asante's home in Koforidua in the Eastern Region on Thursday, January 29, 2026, as part of a working tour of the region.

The Minister of Education, South Korea’s Ambassador to Ghana, Park Kyongsig, and other senior officials from the Ministry of Education, inspected the newly constructed University of Engineering and Agricultural Sciences (UEAS) at Bunso.

He also broke ground for a multi-storey building in honour of Dr Omane Boamah at his alma mater, Pope John’s Senior High School and Minor Seminary.

Despite his seemingly tight schedule, Iddrisu made time to meet the bereaved mother to extend his sympathies and offer support to the family, five months after the late minister's burial.

Haruna Iddrisu gets Omane Boamah's mother smiling

Upon his arrival at the house, Haruna Iddrisu got locked in a warm embrace with Omane Boamah's mother. He comforted the grieving mother and reassured her that:

"God will see you through; God will give you the strength."

The mother, visibly moved by the gesture, expressed her appreciation for the continued support she has received since her son's passing.

"I thank you all for your support," she said.

The passing of Omane Boamah

Dr Omane Boamah passed away on August 6, 2025, in a military helicopter crash while on official duty.

The Ghana Armed Forces Z-9 helicopter was en route from Accra to Obuasi for an anti-illegal mining engagement when it crashed in the Adansi Akrofuom District of the Ashanti Region.

All eight people aboard the aircraft perished in the crash, including:

Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed, Minister of Environment, Science and Technology

Muniru Mohammed Limuna, Acting Deputy National Security Coordinator

Samuel Sarpong, NDC Vice-Chair

Samuel Aboagye, a former parliamentary candidate

Squadron Leader Peter Bafemi Anala

Flying Officer Manaen Twum Ampadu

Sergeant Ernest Addo Mensah

The tragedy marked one of the most significant losses of government and military personnel in recent Ghanaian history, prompting national mourning.

The mother of the late Omane Boamah. Leticia Asante, on the day she was informed of her son's tragedy.

Reactions as Haruna Iddrisu visits Omane-Boamah's mother

The video of Haruna Iddrisu's visit to Omane Boamah's mother has warmed hearts online. Many took to the comment section to praise the Education Minister. YEN.com.gh captured some reactions below.

Kofi Ofosu Nkansah said:

"This is beautiful. Well done, Minister."

Abdul-Rahman Fuseini Napari said:

"Hon Haruna Iddrisu is a very thoughtful person. Compassion towards this woman and the other relatives of the other victims is a must for state actors."

Lawrencia Abena Wurah said:

"Awwwwwww, the hug is everything."

Alhassan Mohammed Hafiz said:

"The Compassionate Hon Haruna Iddrisu Gangdu. The smiles on the Old lady gladdened my heart and made me teary. May Allah richly bless you and grant you all your wishes and aspirations."

Omane Boamah feared dying before his mother

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Communications Minister, Sam George, had shared that Omane Boamah's biggest fear in life was to pass away before his mother.

According to Sam George, being an only child, Omane Boamah was so close to his mother that he dreaded leaving her behind in this world.

In a tribute to his former boss and mentor, George indicated the late Defence Minister always wondered what the fate of his mother would be if anything happened to him.

