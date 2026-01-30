A tragic accident at Tech Junction in Kumasi has claimed the life of a commercial vehicle conductor.

The incident occurred when the conductor reportedly jumped out of a moving trotro in an attempt to register for the next load.

Trotro Mate Dies in Tragic Accident After Falling Under Moving Vehicle in Kumasi

Source: UGC

Citi News reported that he is said to have slipped, fallen beneath the vehicle’s wheels, after which the trotro collided with another commercial vehicle loading passengers at the station.

An eyewitness, Madam Ellen, a lotto operator at the station, said the conductor’s decision to alight from the moving vehicle proved fatal.

“The mate jumped out of the moving van to register for the next load, but he slipped and fell. Their own vehicle hit him, and as he tried to get up, another van behind also ran him over,” she explained.

The victim was rushed to the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Police have since launched an investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the accident.

Source: YEN.com.gh