Former National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme CEO Kofi Ofosu Nkansah's home was searched by the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB).

This was part of investigations into allegations of the sale of government-funded overseas scholarships.

Citi News reported that Nkansah's lawyers confirmed the search at their client's home.

Speaking in an interview with Citi News, lead counsel Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah said officers who searched were unable to produce a warrant when questioned.

Nkansah had earlier been invited by the NIB to assist with investigations after President John Dramani Mahama directed the intelligence agency to probe the allegations.

On Facebook, Nkansah refuted earlier reports that he had been picked up or arrested by the NIB after some speculation online.

Nkansah voluntarily appeared before the NIB and fully cooperated with investigators.

In a statement dated February 3, 2026, the Office of the President described the allegations as “serious and of grave public concern” and tasked the NIB with verifying the claims, identifying any individuals involved, and submitting its findings directly to the President for further action.

Lawyers for Nkansah reiterated that his engagement with the NIB was consistent with this directive and aimed at providing all necessary information to support the investigation.

What did Nkansah say in his allegations?

Nkansah had alleged that he knows people, including members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), who have purchased some of these scholarships for sums as high as GH¢100,000 or more.

He, however, does not know whether the scholarships are being sold through the Ghana Scholarship Secretariat, the Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund), or any other state entity responsible for awarding these scholarships.

"I don't know the exact amount the scholarships are sold for, but some cost up to GH¢100,000. Some NPP members are even buying it to travel abroad; I'm telling you."

