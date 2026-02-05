Kofi Ofosu Nkansah reported to the National Investigations Bureau following corruption allegations about state scholarships

The former National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme CEO claimed that scholarships are being sold for up to GH¢100,000

President John Mahama ordered an immediate investigation into Nkansah's corruption allegations

The former National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme CEO, Kofi Ofosu Nkansah, has reported to the National Investigations Bureau following his corruption claims about scholarships.

The invitation comes after President John Mahama ordered the NIB to immediately investigate the claims made by the Akufo-Addo appointee.

Joy News reported that he honoured the invitation with his lawyers. A government official who wished to remain anonymous also confirmed to YEN.com.gh that the Akufo-Addo appointee had been with the NIB.

On Facebook, Nkansah refuted earlier reports that he had been picked up or arrested by the NIB after some speculation online.

The Director-General of the Ghana Scholarship Secretariat, Alex Kwaku Asafo-Agyei, earlier noted that Nkansah had been invited to assist with the investigation into the matter.

"In the interest of transparency, accountability, and sound public administration, I urge the NIB to conduct a thorough investigation and make its findings public."

What corruption claim did Nkansah make?

Speaking in a recent interview on Sompa FM, Nkansah alleged that he knows people, including members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), who have purchased some of these scholarships for sums as high as GH¢100,000 or more.

"I don't know the exact amount the scholarships are sold for, but some cost up to GH¢100,000. Some NPP members are even buying it to travel abroad; I'm telling you."

Nkansah, however, stated that he does not know whether the scholarships are being sold through the Ghana Scholarship Secretariat, the Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund), or any other state entity responsible for awarding these scholarships.

What does the Ghana Scholarship Secretariat cover?

The Ghana Scholarship Secretariat provides scholarships that support needy, brilliant, and deserving students at the tertiary educational level. It applies to Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) students. Items covered include:​

Full payment of the student tuition fee.

Payment of students' housing expenses.​

The scholarships also cover partial allowances for living expenses.​

Coverage of airfare for international studies.

Requirements for the state Scholarships

The Ghana Scholarship Secretariat's requirements vary based on the level of study (undergraduate or postgraduate) and whether the scholarship is for local or international institutions.

To be eligible for a scholarship, you must meet the minimum requirements set by the Ghana Scholarship Secretariat, like being a citizen and possessing the relevant academic qualifications; WASSCE for undergraduate and a degree with at least 2nd Class Upper for postgraduate.

An example of a local tertiary scholarship under the secretariat is the GNPC Foundation Scholarships.

The Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) also offers scholarships, with specific eligibility criteria for undergraduate and postgraduate studies, according to the GNPC Foundation.

Ghanaian students in the UK left stranded

YEN.com.gh reported in 2025 that many Ghanaian students studying in the UK on government scholarships were left stranded because the scholarship secretariat had not released their monthly stipends.

While some students had been expelled from their institutions, others were being ordered to leave their rental apartments by their landlords, with many calling on the government to address the situation with urgency.

