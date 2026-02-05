NPP social media activist, Kofi Ofosu Nkansah, has reportedly been invited by the National Investigations Bureau (NIB)

The Ghana Scholarship Authority boss, Alex Asafo-Agyei, confirmed the probe and called for transparency in the process

However, Kofi Nkansah has denied the reports in a Facebook post, explaining that he's at home relaxing

A social media activist of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kofi Ofosu Nkansah, has reportedly been invited by the National Investigations Bureau (NIB).

Kofi Nkansah, the former CEO of the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP), was allegedly invited after refusing by the NIB to assist with an investigation into allegations he made regarding the sale of scholarships by some government institutions to certain NPP affiliates and other Ghanaians.

NPP's Kofi Ofosu Nkansah reportedly invited by the NIB for questioning. Photo credit: Kofi Ofosu Nkansah/Facebook & Getty Images.

Source: Facebook

The Director-General of the Ghana Scholarship Secretariat Alex Kwaku Asafo-Agyei, disclosed in a Facebook post on Thursday, February 5, 2026, that he had been reliably informed the NIB had invited Kofi Nkansah for questioning over his allegations.

Alex Asafo-Agyei urged the NIB to conduct a thorough investigation and release its findings in the interest of transparency, accountability, and sound public administration.

"I am reliably informed that the National Investigations Bureau (NIB) has invited the former CEO of the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP), Mr. Kofi Ofosu Nkansah, to provide evidence in support of his allegations regarding the sale of scholarships by some government institutions to certain NPP affiliates and other Ghanaians," h wrote.

"In the interest of transparency, accountability, and sound public administration, I urge the NIB to conduct a thorough investigation and make its findings PUBLIC," he added.

Read the Facebook post below:

Kofi Ofosu Nkansah denies arrest reports

Earlier, there were reports on social media that Kofi Ofosu Nkansah had been picked up by the NIB.

However, in a Facebook post, the former NEIP CEO denied the allegations, insisting that he was at home relaxing and enjoying a bowl of fufu.

"Please ignore this fake news. No one has picked me up. I'm currently eating fufu. Dzifa Gunu wo kwasea wae," he wrote.

Read the Facebook post below:

Netizens react to Kofi Nkansah's denial

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions to Kofi Nkansah's denial below:

"Maa Dee said:

"I was confused because we spoke not too long ago. Which fufu joint?"

@Atuah Dampare also said:

"But Awal Mohammed said you just came out."

@Robert Arhin commented:

"I thought they were arresting those who share false news on social media, so if the news is false and you’re happily eating fufu, then the police must be looking for the man posting false news."

Fabio Pinto also commented:

"Chief I trust in your words....in fact I can now see that some people are seriously itching to get headlines but 3mfa."

Bernard Antwi-Boasiako, aka Chairman Wontumi, apologises to President John Mahama. Photo credit: Chairman Wontumi & John Dramani Mahama/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

Chairman Wontumi begs Mahama for forgiveness

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the opposition New Patriotic Party, Bernard Antwi-Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, had pleaded for forgiveness from President John Mahama.

Chairman Wontumi said he used some intemperate language and made some unfortunate statements against the president during the course of the campaign for the 2024 election.

The controversial politician consequently asked President Mahama to forgive him for his past actions.

Source: YEN.com.gh