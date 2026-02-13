A 29-year-old engineer, Charles Amissah, died after three government hospitals denied him emergency care

The Ambulance Service outlined the final hours of Amissah's life after his road accident at the Kwame Nkrumah Interchange

Amissah had previously gone viral as a missing person before his death was announced by his loved ones on social media

It has emerged that a man who went viral as a missing person was a hit-and-run victim who died after being denied emergency care by three major hospitals in Accra.

Graphic Online reported that the victim was 29-year-old Charles Amissah, who was earlier confirmed dead by his family.

The Tragic Story of How a Hit-and-Run Victim Died After Being Ignored by 3 Top Government Hospitals

Source: UGC

Amissah was an engineer who was working at Promasidor Ghana Limited at North Industrial Area in Accra, and was involved in the road accident at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle Overpass on February 6.

But after trying for hours to get emergency care after being transported by an ambulance, he was told there were no beds in the three major hospitals he visited.

The hospitals that denied him care have been detailed as the Police Hospital, the Greater Accra Regional Hospital and the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

On the day of the presentation, the ambulance got to the accident site within three minutes after being alerted, at 10:35 pm. They also carried out first aid to try and stabilise the Amissah.

From that period till around 1 am, the team from the ambulance service unsuccessfully tried to get the three hospital sot accept the victim.

According to reports, none of the hospitals offered emergency care, even though the ambulance was willing to stay on for doctors to use the ambulance trolley.

At Korle Bu, which was the third hospital they had been to that night, the ambulance team was advised to take the victim to the University of Ghana Medical Centre at Legon. Ammissah soon went into cardiac arrest and died.

It was then that a doctor at Korle Bu came out to certify the patient dead and instructed the crew to convey the body to the mortuary.

All this time, the family of the victim was not aware of what had happened to their relative.

When he did not return to the house in Adenta, they lodged a complaint at the Adenta Police Station, and he was declared missing.

Information about him was shared on social media for public assistance to locate him.

It was not until Monday, February 9, 2026, that they got a lead from the Nima Police Station, leading them to find their relative at the Korle Bu mortuary.

Timeline of event sleading to Charles Amissah's death

22:32 hrs: Ambulance received a walk-in call to attend an emergency Road Traffic Crash (RTC) at Circle Overpass.

22:33 hrs: Ambulance mobilised to the scene.

22:35 hrs: Ambulance arrived at the scene.

22:35 hrs: Crew responded to the male trauma patient involved in a motor crash (hit and run).

22:36 hrs: Crew made contact with the casualty. Upon arrival, the patient was found lying supine on the road with profuse bleeding from a deep shoulder laceration.

22:40 hrs: Ambulance mobilised with patient to Police Hospital.

22:43 hrs: Ambulance arrived at Police Hospital, but the patient was rejected due to the unavailability of beds. The crew offered the use of the ambulance trolley; however, staff stated there was no space within the facility.

22:53 hrs: Crew mobilised to Ridge General Hospital.

22:58 hrs: Crew arrived at Ridge Hospital; patient was again rejected for the same reason.

23:15 hrs: Crew mobilised to Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

23:20 hrs: Crew arrived at Korle Bu Teaching Hospital; patient was rejected, and the crew was advised to continue transport to University of Ghana Medical Centre.

00:50 hrs: EMS crew mobilised the body to the mortuary after death from cardiac arrest

00:53 hrs: Body was handed over to the appropriate authority, and a death certification document was issued to the crew.

Source: YEN.com.gh