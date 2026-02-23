The owner of the fashion brand Riff Ent, Sheriff Shittu, 30, reportedly died at Quilox Restaurant and Lounge in East Flatbush in Brooklyn, New York, following an altercation

The Nigerian fashion designer and security guard was rushed to One Brooklyn Health-Brookdale University Hospital Medical Centre after being shot, where he passed away

Sheriff Shittu's family demanded justice as law enforcement announced a search for suspects with little luck after more than a week of investigations into the shooting case

A prominent Nigerian fashion designer based in the United States of America has died after allegedly being shot in the head at a nightclub in New York City.

Sheriff Shittu, 30, of Queens, reportedly died after the incident, which occurred inside the Quilox Restaurant and Lounge in East Flatbush, Brooklyn, on Saturday, February 14, 2026.

News12 Brooklyn reported that the incident occurred just before 4:30 a.m. at the popular establishment located at 9508 Church Ave.

Responding emergency services transported the victim to One Brooklyn Health-Brookdale University Hospital Medical Centre, where he was pronounced dead.

The shooter reportedly fled after the incident and remains on the run, authorities said he was last seen wearing jeans and a grey jacket.

Sherriff Shittu was a prominent Nigerian fashion designer who was attempting to make a name for himself in New York's competitive fashion space.

He ran his own company, Riff Ent, while working as a security guard to make extra income.

Sheriff Shittu’s family demands justice after shooting

According to News 12, the Nigerian and his siblings attended a birthday party when a patron started behaving in a disorderly fashion.

Nigeria’s The Sun reported that the suspected shooter, who appeared to be drunk, was being inappropriate with some women in the club, including Sheriff’s girlfriend.

The fashion designer confronted the individual, resulting in a physical altercation.

Reports indicated the gunman was being escorted out by security when he opened fire and struck Shittu.

His family, particularly his brother, questioned how club security failed in their job and allowed the shooter into the facility with a gun.

"We don't know how the security did not do the job and search properly before somebody could bring a gun into the club. He was being kicked out, and he was being escorted out when he did it," said Salem Shittu, the younger brother of the deceased.

Salem added that they were solely focused on securing justice for their brother.

"We're just feeling sad, and everybody is just holding in. We're just trying to be strong right now. We're just really worried about getting justice for him," he added.

