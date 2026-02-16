A petition to the Police Criminal Investigations Department has drawn some prominent persons in a $17 million gold deal that has allegedly gone bad.

The petition was filed by a partner of Tayvest FZCO, the Turkish company which paid more than US$17 million to a Ghanaian company for the purchase of gold.

The Herald reported that the partner now claims that he was defrauded, saying Papa Yaw Owusu-Ankomah, son of former Attorney-General under the Kufuor administration, Papa Owusu-Ankomah, together with two associates, purportedly used a company called JG Resources Limited to obtain US$17 million to facilitate a gold transaction, but failed to deliver the full quantity agreed upon.

The Turkish company, in its petition submitted on its behalf by Tony Lithur of LithurBrew Law Firm in Accra, stated that a balance of US$6.8 million was outstanding.

JG Resources is said to have had no gold concession and was neither an aggregator nor licensed by the Ghana Gold Board.

The Herald reported that it therefore relied on three other Ghanaian companies, RMB Mining Company Limited, Sesi Edem Limited and Goldline Mining Limited, advancing funds to them to supply gold bars weighing 1,200 kilogrammes for onward delivery to the Turkish firm.

Sesi Edem Company Limited has strongly denied any wrongdoing and has initiated legal action to clear its name.

It sued Tayvest FZCO, JG Resources Limited, the Economic and Organised Crime Office, and Access Bank Ghana Limited over the matter.

Sesi Edem Company Limited, owned and led by Gabriel Tanko Kwamigah-Atokple, the Volta Regional representative on the Council of State, also denied anywrongdoing.

As of February 12, it had applied for committal for contempt against JG Resources and its three directors, Owusu-Ankomah, Maame Akosua Kuranchie, and Kwaku Appiah Yeboah, as one of the means to distance itself from the fraud claims by the Turkish firm.

The three directors are scheduled to appear in court on March 5, 2026, to face allegations of forgery leading to the alleged fraud.

Sesi-Edem alleged that JG Resources unlawfully used its corporate name and the signature of its Managing Director without authorisation in relation to the gold deal with Tayvest FZCO.

Sesi-Edem, in court documents, said it discovered the forged agreement after being alerted by a journalist.

Source: YEN.com.gh