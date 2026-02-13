Renowned man of God, Reverend Obofour is recognised as a significant member of the Ghanaian elite class

Over the years, the Anointed Palace Chapel founder has made big statements with the acquisitions of expensive cars

YEN.com.gh takes a look at some of the luxury vehicles Reverend Obofour has assembled in recent times

Prominent Ghanaian religious leader Kwaku Agyei Antwi, popularly known as Reverend Obofour, is a man who needs no introduction when discussions about luxury cars emerge in the social circles.

Ghanaian preacher Reverend Obofour steals the spotlight with his expensive collection of cars. Photo source: @reverendobofourministries, @thenewsafrica

Source: TikTok

Aside from his controversies, the founder and General Overseer of the Anointed Palace Chapel has regularly made the headlines for his properties, including a unique collection of luxury vehicles, since he appeared on the scene years ago.

Obofour has developed a fine taste for luxury cars, often splashing big on them for himself and his wife, Queen Ciara.

He reportedly owns over 20 vehicles, which are present at his huge mansion in East Legon, Accra, and other parts of Ghana.

As such, YEN.com.gh has compiled a list of Reverend Obofour's most expensive and best collection of cars in Ghana.

1. 2019 Rolls-Royce Phantom

In 2019, Obofour caused a stir after he acquired a new customised 2019 Rolls-Royce Phantom, which he reportedly shipped from abroad.

Footage that went viral on social media showed the Anointed Palace Chapel founder sitting in the new car for the first time and checking out its unique features and interior with his daughter while his church members captured the moment on camera and praised him.

At the time, reports indicated that Obofour purchased the vehicle for a whopping $600,000.

The YouTube video of Reverend Obofour with his 2019 Rolls-Royce Phantom is below:

2. Mitsuoka Galue II

In 2020, Reverend Obofour debuted his vintage Japanese-made Mitsuoka Galue II during a big birthday celebration for two of his children in Accra.

In 2024, he was spotted with the vehicle at the Prempeh I International Airport in Kumasi when he went to welcome the Ghana Black Stars team ahead of their Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Angola at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

Online research indicates that the four-door vehicle with V6 engines and a four-speed automatic transmission costs between $25,323 and $36,360.

The TikTok video of Reverend Obofour's Mitsuoka Galue II car is below:

3. 2001 Chrysler Prowler

Aside from the Rolls-Royce Phantom and Mitsuoka Galue II, the Anointed Palace Chapel leader also owns a 2001 Chrysler Prowler.

He made his first public appearance with the luxury vehicle during the opening of the popular beauty shop, Beauty87, at East Legon, Accra, on Saturday, December 21, 2024.

Obofowaa Queen Ciara and her husband, Reverend Obofour, live in a plush house at Trasacco in Accra. Photo source: @bofowaa

Source: Instagram

Obofour grabbed the attention of other attendees as he arrived in the two-seat sports car with his wife, Queen Ciara.

The price of the unique 2001 Chrysler Prowler, which was discontinued in 2002, reportedly ranges from $25,000 to over $50,000.

The X video of Reverend Obofour cruising in a 2001 Chrysler Prowler is below:

4. 2026 Mercedes-Benz 580 4MATIC Sedan

In 2026, Reverend Obofour made the headlines after being spotted in public with a new, white, and unregistered Mercedes-Benz 580 4MATIC Sedan.

A video shared by the man of God's wife on February 1, 2026, showed him with the sleek car at his residence in East Legon before a Sunday church service event.

According to the Mercedes-Benz USA website, the 580 4MATIC Sedan, which features an OLED infotainment screen, a 4.0L V8 Biturbo with a mild hybrid engine, and a 3D instrument cluster, costs over $130,000.

See the TikTok video below:

5. Ford F150 Raptor pickup truck

Reverend Obofour also owns a white unlicensed Ford F150 Raptor, which he publicly debuted in March 2025, weeks after his mother, Afia Pokuaa, popularly known as Madam Ade Special, died.

The vehicle, which has several unique features including a specialised off-road suspension and large all-terrain tires, reportedly costs over $80,000.

The TikTok video is below:

Reverend Obofour's wife flaunts their mansion

In another story reported by YEN.com.gh, Reverend Obofour's wife flaunted their gigantic Trasacco Valley mansion on social media.

In a video, Queen Ciara showed off her classy look as she jammed to a song on the premises of the residence.

Footage of Reverend Obofour and his wife's mansion triggered positive reactions from many Ghanaians on social media.

Source: YEN.com.gh