The Ghanaian musician Samini has allegedly threatened to sue the dancehall artist Shatta Wale over defamation

The lawsuit, as reported by Blakk Rasta, stems from derogatory remarks the artist made against Samini years ago

This came after the award-winning musician dragged the media personality Blakk Rasta to court over defamation

Popular Ghanaian reggae/dancehall artist Emmanuel Andrew Samini, widely known as Samini, has allegedly threatened to sue Shatta Wale for defamation.

Samini allegedly threatens to sue Shatta Wale over defamation. Image source: Samini, Shatta Wale

Source: Facebook

The news was shared by the media personality Blakk Rasta during an episode of his show “The Blakk Pot”.

According to the presenter, his sources indicated that Samini and his lawyer are preparing legal documents to summon the singer before the court for defamation.

Blakk Rasta indicated that the reggae artist was pained during an interview on UTV’s “Atuu” show, as he detailed how Shatta Wale appeared on the same show to claim that the derogatory remarks he had made against him a couple of years ago were made for fame and trends.

The media personality claimed the lawsuit would come to light when the official documents are released, claiming Shatta might call Samini to apologise and compensate him to prevent the case from escalating.

Watch the TikTok video of Blakk Rasta below:

Shatta Wale takes legal action against Blakk Rasta

The news of Samini’s alleged lawsuit against Shatta Wale came after the artist dragged Blakk Rasta to court for making derogatory remarks about him.

On Monday, January 19, 2026, news emerged that Shatta Wale had sued Blakk Rasta for GH₵100 million over alleged defamation.

In a writ of summons filed by the dancehall musician's lawyers at the Robert Smith Law Group on January 8, 2026, the radio presenter is accused of making some allegations against their client.

According to Shatta Wale and his legal team, Blakk Rasta described him as a fraudster who associated himself with known fraudsters and allowed them to transfer proceeds from their crimes through his bank accounts.

They argued that the 3FM presenter's statements were false, malicious, and intended to scandalise and ridicule the SM boss. The lawsuit also seeks several reliefs from the High Court in favour of Shatta Wale.

The musician and his legal team sought the court to declare that the statements were defamatory, permanently order Blakk Rasta to delete the video, and also issue an injunction against further publications.

Shatta Wale and his lawyer also sought a mandated full-page apology in the Daily Graphic, Ghanaian Times, and Graphic ShowBiz newspapers.

In a TikTok live session, Shatta Wale noted that he wanted to make an example out of Blakk Rasta with his lawsuit.

He bragged that he had acquired the services of top lawyers to sue the radio presenter to send a message to other critics who have an agenda against him. Shatta Wale accused Blakk Rasta of begging his Public Relations Officer (PRO), Sammy Baah Flex, for a music collaboration with him in the past.

Watch the TikTok post announcing Shatta Wale's lawsuit against Blakk Rasta below:

Blakk Rasta responds to Shatta Wale's allegations amid his GHC100 million defamation lawsuit against the musician. Photo source: Blakk Rasta, Charles Nii Armah Mensah

Source: Facebook

Blakk Rasta speaks on Shatta Wale's lawsuit

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Blakk Rasta broke his silence after Shatta Wale reportedly filed a lawsuit against him as he claimed he did not receive a writ of summons from a bailiff since Shatta Wale filed the defamation lawsuit against him.

He questioned how the dancehall musician could accuse him of sabotaging his music career for over 16 years and ignore how he had feuded with several media personalities and sidelined them.

Blakk Rasta also detailed their past clash and denied several allegations Shatta Wale had levelled against him.

Source: YEN.com.gh