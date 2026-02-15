The Minister for the Interior and National Security has confirmed that some Ghanaian tomato traders have been attacked in Burkina Faso

The government has confirmed a terrorist attack on a truck transporting Ghanaian tomato traders in northern Burkina Faso.

A press release issued on Sunday, February 15, 2026 said the information they had received was disturbing.

The statement which was signed by the Minister for the Interior and National Security, Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak, indicated that the incident occurred in Titao on Saturday, February 14, 2026.

“The government of Ghana has received disturbing information from Burkina Faso of a truck carrying tomato traders from Ghana, which was caught in a terrorist attack in Titao.”

It added that the vehicle carrying the Ghanaian tomato traders came under attack. The safety of those on board has become a cause of concern.

The Ministry indicated that Ghana’s embassy in Burkina Faso has started engaging local authorities to receive further information and confirm the identities of any Ghanaians affected.

“The Ghana Embassy in Burkina Faso is liaising with officials of Burkina Faso to visit the attack site for details and identification of Ghanaians caught in the attack,” the statement said.

The Interior Minister has pledged to keep the public updated when more information becomes available.

Read the statement below:

