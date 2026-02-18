A video of Apostle Francis Amoako Attah warning of an impending terrorist attack targeting Ghanaians and urging tighter border controls has gone viral online

The resurfaced video emerged after eight Ghanaian traders were confirmed dead following a suspected terrorist attack in Titao, Burkina Faso, on February 14, 2026

The victims were reportedly trading in the area when the attack occurred, appearing to confirm the prophecy issued by the man of God

Apostle Francis Amoako Attah has received plaudits on social media after a prophecy about a dangerous terrorist attack on Ghanaians appeared to have been fulfilled.

Apostle Amoako Attah's prophecy warning about a possible terrorist attack surfaces after the death of Ghanaian traders in Burkina Faso.

Source: Facebook

On Saturday, February 14, 2026, seven Ghanaian traders were killed in a suspected terrorist attack in Titao, a town in Burkina Faso's northern province.

According to reports, the victims, who were members of the Ghana National Tomatoes Traders and Transporters Association, were engaged in trading in the area when the attack occurred.

Seven were killed, while four others were injured and transported to the hospital to receive treatment.

One later died, bringing the death toll to eight, according to a statement from Ghana's Foreign Affairs Ministry.

"The Government of the Republic of Ghana regrets to inform that the recent jihadist attack of 14th February, 2026, in Titao, in the northern province of Burkina Faso has now claimed eight Ghanaian lives," a statement issued by the Ministry on February 17, 2026, read.

“The Government of Ghana strongly condemns this mindless act of terror and expresses its solidarity with the Government and people of Burkina Faso in this dark hour," it added.

Below is the Twitter post of the statement released by the Foreign Affairs Ministry reacting to the deadly terrorist attack in Burkina Faso.

Amoako Attah’s prophecy on terrorist attack resurfaces

On February 17, 2026, Ghanaian man of God Francis Amoako Attah, the founder and leader of the Lord’s Parliament Chapel International, shared a video of a prophecy he had given warning about such an attack in January.

The video showed clips from sermons on January 4 and January 11 during which he stated clearly that there was going to be an impending terrorist attack that would harm Ghanaian citizens.

He said that there were vulnerabilities with Ghana’s border control, which needed to be tightened and stated that danger was headed for our citizens.

Amoako Attah warned that the terrorist attacks would escalate in March and April 2026 if nothing is done spiritually to combat what he had seen.

"What I'm about to see is very serious and very dangerous. There would be a terrorist attack, and in March and April, it would become much worse. We should be serious with our borders," he said.

The TikTok video of Apostle Franci Amoako Attah’s prophecy is below.

Apostle Amoako Attah prophesies of an impending fire on December 28, 2025, days before the Kasoa New Market fire on January 4, 2026.

Source: TikTok

Amoako Attah's market fire prophecy fulfilled

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Apostle Francis Amoako Attah earned praise after a fire prophecy he delivered on December 28, 2025, appeared to materialise.

The Kasoa New Market was engulfed in a major blaze on January 4, 2026, seemingly confirming the man of God's prior prediction.

