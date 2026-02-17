The Bono East Regional Police Command has returned a bag containing GH¢85,000 to its owner after it was found abandoned on the Techiman-Kumasi Highway.

Officers at a checkpoint discovered the bag on February 14, 2026, at around 4:20 a.m.

Police in the Bono East Region return lost GH¢85,000 to its owner after it was found abandoned on the Techiman-Kumasi Highway. Credit: Ghana Police Service

The bag, which appeared to have fallen from a moving vehicle, had the name “Ofori” and a phone number written on it

3News reported that the officers retrieved the bag and handed it over to the regional command for verification.

Police shared a statement on the incident on Facebook.

Police contacted the number on the bag and reached 53-year-old businessman Stephen Ofori from Ashtown, Kumasi, who confirmed it was his.

Ofori explained the money, GH¢85,000, was being transported from GCB Bank, Wa, to Kumasi via a commercial vehicle.

The amount was verified in Ofori’s presence, and the full sum was returned to him.

