A fire incident ensued at Reverend Daniel Yaw Donkoh's City of Wisdom church in the evening of Tuesday, March 10, 2026

The popular Ghanaian man of God shared videos of the fire incident and the damage he and his members suffered afterwards

Reverend Daniel Yaw Donkoh also made an emotional plea to Ghanaians to solicit financial assistance following the unfortunate incident

Popular Ghanaian man of God and counsellor Reverend Daniel Yaw Donkoh has suffered significant losses after a fire incident at his City of Wisdom Centre church.

Reverend Daniel Yaw Donkoh appeals to Ghanaians for support after a fire incident at his City of Wisdom Centre church on Tuesday, March 10, 2026. Photo source: D.Y DONKOH

On Wednesday, March 11, 2026, the preacher announced that his church had been gutted by a fire that broke out in the evening of Tuesday, March 10, 2026.

A video he shared on his official Facebook page showed the aftermath of the fire incident with the reception and equipment, including old and new cameras, completely burnt.

A special room used by the children for their service, along with Reverend Donkoh's office, which had his unreleased books, furniture, and gadget storage room, had also been lost in the fire.

A church member who toured the City of Wisdom Centre building also detailed other items and rooms that were affected by the fire incident.

Reverend Donkoh also shared another video that captured the moment the fire broke out and the efforts of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) personnel who arrived at the scene to quench it.

In the caption of the videos, the City of Wisdom Church founder appealed to the public for support in helping them recover from the losses incurred because of the fire incident.

He wrote:

"Family, our church caught fire last night, and everything is gone. If you want to support the Church, please, you can bless us!"

The Facebook videos of the fire incident and its aftermath are below:

Reverend Donkoh's arrest and court appearance

The fire incident at Reverend Donkoh's church comes months after he was arrested on the evening of Friday, July 25, 2025, and hurled before court over his doom prophecies about Shatta Wale.

Sharing two prophecies in a viral video, the pastor claimed that the dancehall musician escaped an attempt on his life from some individuals wielding weapons and chasing him in his first vision.

Reverend Donkoh added that Shatta Wale was eventually assassinated by a group of gun-wielding men who ambushed him while he was cruising on the streets inside a luxurious vehicle.

Reverend D. Y. Donkoh begs Shatta Wale for forgiveness after sharing a doom prophecy about him. Photo credit: Shatta Wale and Daniel Yaw Donkoh

The prophet's doom prophecy triggered an angry response from the SM boss, who slammed him on social media and later got the police to arrest him.

Shatta Wale later shared footage showing the pastor being escorted by some security personnel upstairs to pick up some needed items before they took him to the police station.

Donkoh was arraigned before court and was handed a GH¢20k bail with three sureties.

Reverend Donkoh's church fire incident stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Maame Esi commented:

"Oh, sorry, man of God. We are with you."

Mary Ofori wrote:

"Jesus, in all things give thanks to God. He will make a way, and it will amaze you and change your life forever. Still count on him."

Bishop Prince Azuziel II said:

"Apostle Donkoh, it is well. We are together."

Pastor Elvis Agyemang's church suffers arson attack

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Pastor Elvis Agyemang's church suffered an attempted arson attack on Monday, February 9, 2026.

Footage of a woman being foiled by some church members while attempting to commit the alleged crime at the Grace Mountain Ministries auditorium.

The unknown individual was later arrested by personnel of the Ghana Police Service.

