Visiting the dentist in Ghana in 2026 could reportedly cost as low as GH¢50 for a consultation, with treatment starting at GH¢80 for a simple extraction

Studies show that oral health issues remained widespread among Ghanaians, with common ailments including toothache, swollen and bleeding gums, and mobile teeth

Studies also showed that despite access to services, Ghanaians did not frequently patronise dentists, suggesting a possible cultural aversion to oral health treatment

A visit to the dentist in Ghana in 2026 can cost you a variable amount, depending on the type of treatment you need, the condition of your teeth, and whether you visit a public or private health facility.

How Much Does It Cost To Visit the Dentist in Ghana in 2026?

Source: Facebook

Unlike other forms of healthcare, dental health is a severely overlooked item in Ghanaian society.

A 2025 study focused on the Fanteakwa district found that more than half of survey respondents (58%) reported one type of oral disease, including toothache (51.7%), swollen gums (38.5%), difficulty in chewing (33.3%), bleeding gums (32.1%), and mobile teeth (17.1%).

Out of those who self-reported oral health problems, up to 98% had multiple, with some having as many as four different problems.

A similar study from 2022 by BMC Oral Health and published in the National Library of Medicine found that Ghana's dental health issues were prevalent in urban communities as well, where dental healthcare was readily available, indicating that there existed a socio-cultural aversion to dentistry.

As the study's authors stated: "Availability and access to oral health services is not the most important determinant of good oral health outcomes in this region (Greater Accra). We recommend exploring socio-behavioral and cultural factors as well."

Dentist’s visit cost in Ghana (2026)

Data on visiting the dentist in Ghana in 2026 indicates that a consultation could cost you as low as GH¢50 at a public clinic, while treatment begins from as low as GH¢80 for a simple extraction

The private clinic Busy Bite dental listed the prices for visiting Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, Ghana's premier public healthcare facility, and it showed a consultation could cost between GH₵50 and GH₵100.

Other prices for visiting the dentist in Ghana in 2026 include:

Dental Consultation - GH¢50 to GH¢100

Teeth Cleaning & Polishing - GH₵150 to GH₵300

Tooth Filling - GH₵100 – GH₵250 per tooth

Tooth Extraction - GH₵80 to GH₵200 per tooth

Dentures - GH₵1,000 to GH₵3,000

Braces - GH₵2,500 to GH₵6,000

Root Canal Treatment - GH₵400 to GH₵1,200 per tooth

Private facilities charged higher rates, but their prices were not readily available at the time of publishing this report.

Cost of giving birth in Ghana surfaces

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that giving birth in Ghana could cost a patient between GH¢500-3,000 for normal delivery (NVD) and GH¢2,500-5,000 for C-sections at public health facilities.

Private facilities also charge between GH¢5,000 and GH¢15,000 for normal delivery, while C-sections range from GH¢14,000-31,000.

Source: YEN.com.gh