Popular Ghanaian TikTok car dealer LaRide Motors shared a list of six vehicles currently selling for GH¢255,000 and below in Ghana

The selection cuts across different categories, giving buyers a range of practical and budget-conscious options to consider

The list highlighted how many Ghanaians are prioritising affordability, reliability and long-term maintenance in today’s car market

Popular car dealer and TikTok agent, LaRide Motors, has shared a list of cars currently priced at GH¢255,000 and below, giving many prospective buyers options within a moderate budget.

LaRide Motors showcases six budget-friendly cars in Ghana’s current market. Image credit: Goodboy picture company, Emirhan Karamuk, DarthArt (Gettyimages).

Source: Getty Images

Topping the list is the 2016 Mitsubishi Outlander, priced at around GH¢255,000.

The SUV remains a popular choice for families due to its spacious interior and practicality.

It offers decent ground clearance and enough boot space for daily errands or long trips, making it suitable for Ghanaian roads.

Next is the 2021 Honda Civic Sport, which LaRide Motors says is priced at roughly GH¢245,000.

Known for its sporty look and fuel efficiency, the Civic Sport appeals to younger drivers and professionals who want something stylish yet reliable.

Also mentioned is the 2018 Honda Civic, priced roughly the same at GH¢245,000, offering buyers a slightly older but still dependable alternative.

For those who prefer a multipurpose vehicle, the 2013 Toyota Voxy makes the list at around GH¢168,000.

The Voxy is often praised for its roomy cabin and ability to comfortably carry larger families or groups.

The 2016 Toyota Corolla S follows closely, priced roughly GH¢165,000.

The Corolla has built a reputation in Ghana for being easy to maintain, fuel-efficient and practical for everyday use.

Mercedes-Benz C250 was the cheapest

Rounding up the list is the Mercedes-Benz C250, priced at around GH¢120,000.

While more affordable than the others on the list, buyers are often advised to consider maintenance costs when opting for luxury brands.

LaRide Motors’ list reflects the current market trend where buyers are increasingly balancing affordability, reliability and long-term maintenance before making a decision.

Kofi3x shared how to buy Benz cheaply

A Ghanaian car dealer known on social media as Kofi3x has advised young buyers and first-time car owners on how to own a Mercedes-Benz without stretching their finances.

The automobile enthusiast, who is widely followed for his practical car reviews and auction tips, said owning a luxury brand is possible if buyers make informed decisions.

According to Kofi3x, people who want to drive a Mercedes-Benz for the first time should focus on the A Class, B Class or C Class.

He explained that these models are the more affordable entry points into the brand and are generally cheaper to purchase compared to higher classes like the E-Class or S-Class.

Ghanaian auto expert Smiles Garrix highlights one Chinese-made car with the same performance as the Bugatti Chiron. Image credit: Despite_one, Noticias - Autocosmos

Source: Instagram

Why Ghanaians are choosing Chinese cars explained

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian auto expert, Smiles Garrix, said Chinese cars are dominating Ghanaian roads because they offer high performance and advanced technology at far lower prices than European luxury brands.

He used the Xiaomi SU7 Ultra as an example, claiming it can compete with hypercars like the Bugatti Chiron while costing under $80,000.

According to him, Chinese manufacturers include premium tech features as standard, unlike many European brands that charge up to $40,000 extra for optional upgrades.

