Four vehicles were destroyed by a fire at the Kronum branch of Goil Filling Station in the Suame Municipality.

The February 20 incident saw a Nissan Urvan bus, a Kia Pregio, and two tricycles parked near the station premises get destroyed.

Four Cars Destroyed By Fire At Goil Filling Station Branch

Source: UGC

According to Citi News, eyewitnesses reported that the Kia Pregio began emitting thick smoke shortly before the fire erupted.

The flames quickly spread to the other vehicles and threatened a nearby motor park, raising fears of a larger disaster.

Thanks to the quick response of the station’s security guard and some residents, the blaze was contained.

Fire extinguishers at the station were deployed, while others helped douse the flames with water. The filling station itself was not affected, and no casualties were reported.

Residents suspect an electrical fault in one of the vehicles may have sparked the fire, though authorities have yet to confirm the exact cause.

Personnel from the Ghana National Fire Service, Bohyen Fire Station, later arrived to fully extinguish the fire and secure the area.

Fuel tanker collision on Nsawam highway

Last week, an accident involving a fuel tanker in the early hours of February 14, 2026, at Okanta on the Nsawam–Accra highway led to the burning of seven vehicles and the death of at least three people.

Reports indicated that a collision involving the tanker triggered the blaze. The impact of the collision caused the fuel tanker to ignite.

There was thick smoke billowing from the scene, drawing concern from motorists and nearby residents.

However, personnel from the Ghana National Fire Service arrived at the scene, contained the fire so it did not spread and subsequently doused it completely.

The service shared photos of the scene on Facebook.

Source: YEN.com.gh